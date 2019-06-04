DENHAM SPRINGS - For the second time in as many games, Denham Springs nearly squandered a late lead before holding for a 8-6 victory over University High on Tuesday in Metro League play at North Park.
Denham Springs jumped ahead in the second inning after four singles in a row from Garrett Sylvest, Cole Rothman, Lane Dudley and JT Gould that brought in two runs.
The scoring threat was short circuited after a walk to load the bases was followed by a strikeout and a line drive double play.
“That kind of stuff happens,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “Like we talked about before, you have to keep playing and understand there’s a whole lot more to go through in the game. In that situation we snafued some of our baserunning rules that they’ve known from the time they put on a purple and gold uniform.”
Denham Springs manufactured a run the next inning after a leadoff walk to Dalton Diez came around on a steal and two groundouts.
University reached the scoreboard in the fourth inning after Christian Scherer hit a lead-off triple to left center field, scoring on a groundout to first. The Cubs picked up their second run when Carson Abney and Nick Wall hit back to back doubles to cut DSHS lead down to 3-2.
The Yellow Jackets responded by doubling their run total.
Back-to-back leadoff walks scored on a sacrifice, groundout, and single from Job Norgress. After Norgress advanced to second on a wild pitch, Brennan Hall knocked him in with a bloop single to left field for a 6-2 lead.
“We got some two-out hits,” Carroll said. “Our guys did a real good job of that. They played hard and as long as we played hard, we’re going to overcome those mistakes.”
Those mistakes occurred in the sixth inning where Denham Springs saw its lead evaporate completely. The inning began with an infield single and steal and then snowballed when consecutive walks loaded the bases with no outs. Abney scored Scherer with a soft single to left, but one of the runners was out trying to take third. Two more walks loaded the bases again, and this time two runs scored on wild pitches to tie the game at six.
To their credit, the Yellow Jackets responded when Norgress tripled in Tanner Zepphuar, who walked, and Norgress (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) scored on a wild pitch.
“We had three walks and a hit by pitch,” Carroll said. “You give up four freebies and a ball (in the outfield), you give them too many opportunities. They’re too good of a team and too good of a program to do that. Like I said, one of our big things are walks and errors, that’s how you win and lose.”
