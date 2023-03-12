HAMMOND – It’s early in the season, and the Albany baseball team is trying to find its way.
The Hornets left the bases loaded in the final two innings, and Hammond’s Jace Caves and Justin Harland combined on a three-hitter as the Tornadoes got an 8-1 win Saturday at Hammond in Albany’s final game of the Hammond Tournament.
“We’re … trying to find our feet,” second-year Albany coach Antonio Ragusa said after the Hornets finished the tournament 0-3 with an 11-3 loss to Fontainebleau and an 11-6 loss to Riverside in other games. “We’ve played a really difficult first few weeks of the season with these tournaments. We’ve played some really good competition with a lot of good athletes on their teams, so we’re getting there. We’re getting better day in and day out. I still have a really young team.”
The Hornets have just two seniors in Noah Woods and Gunner Waligora.
“My biggest class is my junior class,” Ragusa said. “We were extremely young last year. Last year, most of the juniors played, and then we had a lot of freshmen come in and play in some big spots for us. Freshmen coming in in 3A, it’s really tough.
“We’re young when it comes to age and grade, but we’re also young when it comes to baseball experience, and that’s kind of our biggest thing right now is our lack of baseball experience,” Ragusa continued.
Hammond got rolling in the bottom of the first as Konnor Graham singled, stole second and third and scored on Ian Trahan’s single. Josh Fleming’s single scored another run, and Fleming later scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Albany (4-9) stranded two in the top of the second, and Hammond added a run in the bottom of the inning on Trahan’s sacrifice fly after Kaleb O’Hara reached on an error and Graham doubled.
Hammond tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth after Justin Harland walked, stole second and later scored on O’Hara’s sacrifice fly, making the score 5-0.
The Hornets went down in order in the top of the fifth, and the Tors left the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning.
Albany got a run in the sixth after Woods and Seth Hoffman-Olmo got consecutive singles to lead off the inning, and Jayden Randazzo reached on an error to leaded the bases. Woods scored on a throwing error, cutting the lead to 5-1, but Albany left the bases loaded as Caves retired the next three batters to get out of the inning.
Graham had a three-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
Harland came on in relief in the seventh and struck out the first two batters he faced before Woods walked, Hoffman-Olmo was hit by a pitch and Randazzo walked to load the bases before a strikeout to end the game.
“That’s a really good team across the field,” Ragusa said. “We played OK. Something that we’ve been preaching, especially this weekend … but all year, is we’ve got to make the plays, and there were some situations that we didn’t make the plays to help us get out of an inning, and then we needed a big hit. (Against Riverside), we had a couple of big hits, and we weren’t able to make the plays later in the game. (Saturday) we weren’t able to get the big hit. We had bases loaded with nobody out (in the sixth) … and then right there at the end, we had bases loaded again. We’re waiting for our offense to come up with a big hit, and once it does, it’s going to be exciting.”
Woods was 1-for-3 with a run, while Randazzo and Hoffman-Olmo also had hits for the Hornets.
Graham went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Trahan was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs and Fleming went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Hammond, which had nine hits.
Hayden Wagner gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and struck out one in 3.1 innings, while Eli Joiner gave up four hits, three runs and a walk in 1.2 innings of relief. Aaron Dickson gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
“Pitching was good,” Ragusa said. “I threw a junior who hasn’t pitched much in his high school (career), and then a sophomore and then a freshman. We’re a pretty young team, but I thought the pitching did well. They gave us a shot. That’s what I told the boys is we had a chance, and we just weren’t able to come up (with the win). I’m excited for our pitching staff in the future. We’re all young, and pitching was able to keep us in the game today.”
Caves gave up three hits, a run, no walks and struck out five in six innings, while Harland struck out three with two walks in an inning of relief.
