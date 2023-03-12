Albany High logo
Courtesy of Albany High on Twitter

HAMMOND – It’s early in the season, and the Albany baseball team is trying to find its way.

The Hornets left the bases loaded in the final two innings, and Hammond’s Jace Caves and Justin Harland combined on a three-hitter as the Tornadoes got an 8-1 win Saturday at Hammond in Albany’s final game of the Hammond Tournament.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.