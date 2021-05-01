Doyle’s Andrew Yuratich threw a perfect game with 17 strikeouts Friday in a 6-0 win to open the No. 1 Tigers’ Class 2A regional playoff series with Pine, and Doyle followed with a 10-0 win over the Raiders to advance in the playoffs.
The opener was the second straight perfect game in the playoffs for Yuratich, who combined with Logan Turner and Braden McLin on a perfect game in the Tigers’ 8-0 win over Oakdale.
Doyle will take on the winner of the series between No. 8 Kinder and No. 9 Bunkie. Kinder leads the series 1-0 after a 7-2 win Friday.
DOYLE 6, PINE 0
The Tigers scored all of their runs in the first inning to back Yuratich, who threw 76 pitches, with 58 for strikes.
Doyle took advantage of three errors in the first, with Braden Keen reaching on one at shortstop to score two runs.
A single by Stewart and a double from McLin pushed the lead to 4-0. McLin scored on an error, and Cade Lyons was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cap the scoring.
Abedn Kennedy went 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Tigers.
DOYLE 10, PINE 0
Hunter Bankston, Turner and Caiden Barcia combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and the Tigers had 10 hits in the win.
Cade Watts walked to open the game, Lyons singled and Watts scored when Keen grounded into a fielder’s choice in the first inning.
Kennedy scored on a balk, and Lyons reached on a two-run error in the second for a 4-0 lead.
Tyson Stewart, Kennedy and Yuratich had singles in the third to make the score 5-0, and Keen and Stewart drove in runs in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.
Watts, Lyons and Stewart singled in runs in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Lyons was 2-for-4 with a run, and Stewart went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead Doyle.
Bankston gave up two hits and struck out five as the Tigers’ starter, while Turner struck out two and walked on in two-thirds of an inning. Barcia gave up a hit in a third of an inning.
