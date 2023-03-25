Jaxson Hymel and Kaden Peterson combined on a five-hitter and Walker had 10 hits in a 9-1 win over Pine on Friday.
Elsewhere, Lutcher rallied for a 16-10 win over Doyle, scoring in every inning, including a seven-run sixth.
In other action, West Feliciana scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to key an 11-5 win over Springfield on Saturday.
St. Amant shut on French Settlement, 7-0 on Thursday, getting all of its runs in two innings.
WALKER 9, PINE 1
The Wildcats led 2-0 in the first and padded the lead on a two-run single by Cameron Washington and a run-scoring single by Braylen Ainsworth for a 5-0 advantage.
Pine picked up its lone run in the top of the fourth, and Ainsworth drove in a run in the bottom of the inning.
Braylin Kent drove in a run, and Cooper Watts scored on an error in the fifth for the final margin.
Ainsworth went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Watts was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Hymel gave up four hits, a run, a walk and struck out three in five innings, while Peterson gave up a hit in two innings of relief.
LUTCHER 16, DOYLE 10
Lutcher led 9-8 then took advantage of five hits, three walks and an error in the seven-run sixth.
Dru Beatty had a two-run home run in the top of the seventh for Doyle.
The Tigers snapped a 1-1 tie with seven runs in the top of the second, highlighted by a two-run double by Dathan Cummings, a run-scoring single by Caiden Barcia and a two-run home run by Easton Benesta.
Lutcher scored one in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Barcia gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and struck out six in four innings. Josh Parker gave up five hits, three runs and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Parker Taylor gave up four hits, seven runs, three walks and had three strikeouts in an inning, while Austin Colclough gave up a hit and struck out one in a third of an inning.
Cody Lovett went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Cummings was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, Peyton Woods went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Beatty was 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs. Jace Ware scored two runs.
WEST FELICIANA 11, SPRINGFIELD 5
The Saints rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth and put the game away with an eight-run sixth which featured three walks, two errors and three hits.
Springfield snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run fourth as Will Sanders led off with a single and scored on Tripp Sims’ double, and consecutive singles by Jayden Teague and Joe Ray made the score 3-0.
Sanders went 2-for-3 with a run, Sims was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Ray was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Teague scored two runs.
Cole Pierce gave up two hits, three runs, seven walks and struck out two in 4.2 innings. Dawson Roussel gave up three hits eight runs and three walks in 1.1 innings of relief, while Teague gave up a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief.
ST. AMANT 7, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
The Gators scored five in the second on an error, four hits and a walk and added two runs in the third.
Colin Hutcherson was 2-for-4 and Noah McNabb was 2-for-3 to lead FSHS, which had six hits.
Mason Hill gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings, Eian Jackson gave up a hit, three walks and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, and Zane Wilson gave up two hits in three innings of relief.
