WATSON – The spectacular career of Live Oak guard Dijone’ Flowers has reached its farewell stage and the Lady Eagles would love nothing more than to send her out in style.
After four straight postseason trips that have resulted in first-round exits, expectations for Live Oak coach Michele Yawn’s is not only to reach the Class 5A state playoffs once again but manage to stick around for a while and do some damage.
“That’s something we want to do,” Yawn said. “We’re lucky in a sense because girls basketball in Livingston Parish is very tough. I’ve said to the girls, ‘let’s go get that parish title’. Let’s do small steps and compete for those things.
“But the end goal is that you want to win a playoff game,” said Yawn, whose teams have lost made first-round exits at West Monroe, East St. John, Southwood and Thibodaux over the past four years. “We want to win the right way. We try and tackle that every single day in practice and let things fall how they fall.”
Flowers, a two-time All-Parish selection and All-District 4-5A choice a year ago, has scored more than 2,000 points in a career that will continue at Lamar University.
“I want her to enjoy it, she’s worked really hard,” Yawn said of Flowers’ final season. “She’s the most talented kid on the team and carries a certain amount of pressure. She’s going to drop 15-plus points or more a night. I don’t want her to take the weight of her team on her shoulders. I want her to play her game and not try to overdo it too much.
“We’re trying to put her in position defensively that she’s orchestrating the things that need to happen,” Yawn said. “She sees the game. She’s stepping into a role as a general on the floor. She’s getting better at directing her teammates and when she goes hard, the team goes hard.”
The question for Yawn is being able fill in the blanks to which players can provide Live Oak with enough scoring punch to take some of the burden off of Flowers’ shoulders?
The Lady Eagles, 18-9 a year ago that included a 3-3 showing in league play, must replace second team All-District 4-5A point guard Harmony Johnson, who was the team’s second leading scorer.
While the versatile Flowers is certainly capable of handling Live Oak’s point guard duties, especially lending a helping hand against full-court pressure, Yawn is looking toward Bailey Little as the team’s point guard with Flowers on the wing.
Jaelyn Ray is also expected to be another option for the Lady Eagles for perimeter scoring.
“Last year we had teams that ran a box-in-one on D,” Yawn said of Flowers. “Ray can shoot the ball. I believe she can do that along with Bailey.”
Live Oak also has some experience returning in the post with senior Jamie Elenbaas, who like Ray, was a standout on the school’s volleyball team.
Yawn is expecting contributions from Madison Peoples, Aislinn White and is excited about the prospects of 6-foot-1 freshman Sydni Whinginton.
“Hopefully, we’ll be better there,” Yawn said. “We’re trying to take care of things we have control over. Everyone’s going to turn the ball over, no one’s going shut someone out. We need to take care of unforced turnovers and making free throws.
“We don’t want to give up offensive rebounds,” Yawn said. “Those are things we have a lot of control over. We may not be the most talented group out there, but the girls have come up with a cornerstone as wanting to be known as a hard-working team. They want to be known as a team that works hard and wins the right way.”
Live Oak looks to take advantage of a pair of December tournaments to help prepare for the rigors of District 4-5A.
The Lady Eagles are part of a talented field of teams in the Denham Springs Tournament followed a week later by the Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden.
“That will be the best competition we see until district,” Yawn said. “And this year’s district might be the most balanced we’ve been in the last couple of years. I don’t know who’s really going to win it.”
