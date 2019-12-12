WATSON — There was no other way around for Live Oak coach John Capps.
A brilliant start to the 2018-19 season – 11 straight wins to open the season that included a regular-season tournament title at Weston High – put the Eagles on the fast track for one of the best seasons in school history.
Part of that start included the Livingston Parish Tournament where Live Oak defeated parish rival Denham Springs (81-49) in the semifinals before pushing four-time champion Walker to the brink, falling to the Wildcats, 68-63.
Then Live Oak went on a rollercoaster ride of sorts, losing four straight, followed by a three-game win streak, before only winning one of six league games in District 4-5A play.
For the third straight year Live Oak, the No. 19 seed, was bounced in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs, this time by Slidell (70-56).
After such a promising start the Eagles dropped nine of their last 11 games and were left to ponder what might have been.
“It was a letdown,” Capps said. “We knew we had a lot of talent. We hit a little lull and we couldn’t dig ourselves out. I’ve got to do a better job of keeping everybody focused, heading in one direction. We’ve got to do a better job of keeping everybody playing together as a team.
“Once we faced a little adversity last year we did not do well,” Capps said. “It wasn’t like we shut down. We were competitive at the end. We just lacked that closing ability we had earlier.”
With several key members gone from that 17-win team – including all-district selections in Bryan Bayonne and DaDa Capling – Live Oak returns a decidedly different looking team that will to try and make amends for the latter half of last season.
The Eagles will have a pair of guards in Darian Ricard and Lawrence Pierre – the latter an all-district selection – with either running the team’s point guard position with the other playing the off-guard position.
Pierre, who has been bothered by a reoccurring shoulder problem already this season, is the team’s leading returning scorer and gives Live Oak one of the parish’s top long-range threats, while Ricard’s considered one of the team’s top playmakers.
“We feel comfortable with either one handling the ball,” Capps said. “Lawrence is looking to create and attack more, while Darian’s more of pass-first guy. I was really impressed with the way Lawrence was a leader this summer through the offseason. He and (senior) Ahmad (Pink) have done a great job of keeping the younger guys in check, making sure they know what they’re supposed to do.”
If Live Oak’s team looks a little thicker, there’s a reason.
The Eagles have a total of seven players that played on the football team with Ricard leading the way along with guards C.J. Davis, Byron Smith, Josh Watson and forwards Bret McCoy, Amar Pink and Dammian Capling.
“We’re bigger this year, probably a little stronger,” Capps said. “With these football guys we can play a few different ways. We can press a little bit more. We’re going to be different, but I still think we can be successful. We’ll have to be a little more defensive oriented and rebounding and that’s OK.”
Capps explained that with the difference in personnel his offense this year will look somewhat different than last year’s faster-paced, 3-point shooting group.
“We spread (the court), ran and tried to play as quick as we could,” Capps said. “We’ll still spread you this year but we’re not trying to run and press. We’re going to pick our spots and being a little more deliberate on the offensive end and defensive end. We’re trying to slow the game down a bit. I’m hoping we can keep ourselves in more games because of the style and pace.”
Capps believes with his front line rooted with a football background that can provide Live Oak with a decided advantage over years past when it comes to being able to mix it up inside. That group also includes senior forward Ahmad Pink who provides leadership, along with being a solid defender and rebounder.
Capps is also optimistic about the prospects of 6-foot-5 sophomore Tae Henyard contributing valuable minutes to the Eagles.
“The difference is that I’ve always felt like we used to go in and play guys and they were bigger and more physical than us,” Capps said. “We may be more physical this year, or at least know the gap’s going to shrink. We’re going to be able to play physical, box out and be strong. Don’t have a super-huge guy size wise, but a lot of tough guys.”
Capps also expects to have depth on the perimeter with the return of Baylor Wells and Chase Vallot along with newcomers Mason Dulces and Bryce Lemoine.
“We’ve got a chance, I believe we’re going to be OK,” Capps said. “It depends on how quickly we can gel together. This year, I think we’re going to be better mindset-wise, because the seniors saw it as juniors. Hopefully they know what to avoid and how not to let those things happen that happened last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.