In his second season at the helm of the Springfield boys’ basketball program, John Hii is embracing a youth movement.
Last year the Bulldogs had a core compromised of six seniors. This year Hii expects there to be a maximum of two senior players on the team, both of whom came over from the football team.
“This past year we lost a ton of talent, a ton of skill,” Hii said. “There are six seniors that we don’t have anymore. This year we’ll be very young, but there’s a lot of potential.”
In 2018-19 the Bulldogs went 14-19 but figured things out down the stretch, going 6-2 in district and ripped off a seven-game win streak. Springfield kept the scores close throughout the majority of the season, getting outscored by less than three points on the year (60 points per game to 58). During their seven-game winning streak, the majority of which came in district play, the Bulldogs averaged 61 points per game and allowed 50.
But the transition that comes in a coach’s first year took their toll and the Bulldogs got outmatched in the opening round by Ville Platte, losing 82-31.
“I would describe it as a process year,” Hii said. “I think we started with 38 guys across the program and ended with 24. We just had people who couldn’t cut it and didn’t make it. One by one, they started walking out the door and right about December or early January, I had my crew that I knew I could count on.”
While the Bulldogs are now without that veteran leadership, the young group that’s left are now authentically Hii’s team. With just one junior on the team, Hii’s team is comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores who have bought in to the process it takes to build a program.
“All those sophomores know what to expect,” Hii said. “They know what the standard is. They come to practice knowing there is a certain standard that they have to keep. Getting into a point where everybody knows what that is and everybody walks in the door knowing what they have to do, that’s the key to success.”
Springfield will only be returning three players from last year’s varsity team, and those three will be relied on heavily. Junior Matt Grace will serve as the veteran presence while Will Taylor and Owen Hodges are the other two returning players.
Grace serves as the outside sharpshooter, the player who will likely be shouldered with providing most of Springfield’s offense. Taylor serves as the team’s muscle, setting the tone inside the paint.
According to Hii, Hodges is one of the players who was positively affected by “the process,” one of the players who stuck through the early-season difficulties from last year and is starting to blossom all-around as a player.
“Between those three guys, they’re ready to work,” Hii said.
