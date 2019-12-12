Albany coach Chris Carter knows exactly what his team is.
While talking about last season, Carter is quick to point out that the Hornets went 19-15 overall, but 16 of their wins came when they allowed 50 points or fewer.
Once teams crossed that threshold, Albany’s record dropped to just 3-14.
For a team undersized such as the Hornets are, defense comes at a premium and this season Carter says that’s the one thing he’s emphasized the most to his team, namely their play in transition.
“Our transition defense has been a work in progress but it’s improving,” Carter said. “One thing we can’t allow is giving up transition baskets. If we get into a high-scoring affair, I don’t see us winning many of those games.
“So, we’re going to have to win each possession and make teams earn their baskets instead of giving them open layups,” Carter said. “But making shots helps your transition defense because then they’re taking it out of bounds instead of catching a long rebound. Offense helps your defense and defense helps your offense.”
Albany only averaged 50 points a game themselves, allowing opponents an average of 53 last season.
Albany will be small in terms of both height and depth experience this season.
The Hornets have a pair of juniors and a pair of seniors, then the rest of their 18-man team are either freshmen or sophomores. Not only are the Hornets young, but they are guard-heavy with not a lot of players suited to play forward.
“One thing I’ve told them is that they all have to play older than what they are,” Carter said. “Freshmen have to play like sophomores, sophomores have to play like juniors.”
One thing working in Albany’s favor is the return of two of the most experienced players in the program’s history: seniors Trey Yelverton and Caleb Puma, who have both started since their freshman year.
Yelverton joined the team after the football season, but Puma is expected to eclipse the 1,000-point mark early in the season.
Albany will look to lean on a pair of sophomore guards, the high-energy Elijah Peavoy and J.J. Doherty from the football team. Doherty will supply with Hornets with some of their height in the paint, while Peavoy will serve in a more traditional guard role.
For Albany to have a successful season, Carter says that every night the Hornets must be willing to engage in a dogfight and provide the physicality.
“There is no one on our schedule that we can’t beat, but there’s no one on our schedule that can’t beat us if we don’t come ready to play every night,” he said. “Everybody is going to have to work hard.
“Their work ethic is going to have to supersede their talent level,” Carter said. “When you walk into a gym and you look at our team and then look at the opposing team, you’re probably going to pick the opposing team on paper a lot of nights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.