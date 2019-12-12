WALKER — The loss of the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year – Tiara Young – may be somewhat noticeable upon first glace of this year’s Walker High team.
Even more glaring, though, is the return of head coach Korey Arnold back to the sideline following a one-year suspension by the LHSAA.
“I’m excited,” said Arnold, who’s in his 15th season overall as a head coach and eighth at Walker. “Last year was miserable. This is what I do. This is my passion and when I didn’t do that last year, I was miserable.”
With Young, the Class 5A MVP and Miss Basketball leading the way, the Lady Cats (32-5) captured the District 4-5A championship and advanced to the state tournament before dropping a 48-33 decision to parish rival Denham Springs in the Class 5A state semifinals.
Young, an LSU signee, departed with a 30-point-per-game scoring average, while fellow senior Tarondia Harold was also a college signee.
In the overview of this season, Arnold was quick to point out that his return to the bench would be met with a stern challenge.
Not only did the Lady Cats graduate six seniors from last year’s state semifinalist, but all five starters who accounted for 60 points.
“To say we’re rebuilding, I don’t think is fair,” Arnold said. “I think we’ve got some kids that are capable. The kids we have are relatively young. They’re basketball savvy and have skill.
“You’re still going to have growing pains, a lot of the nuances of the game, they’ve got a lot of growing to go mentally as far as basketball,” Arnold said. “The quicker we do that the better we’ll be.”
To help speed up that process, Arnold scheduled four games the first week of the season.
The result? Walker went 2-2 with a starting lineup that at times consisted of three freshmen and two sophomores.
“You can’t simulate the game,” Arnold said. “You can practice all you want but you can’t simulate when the lights go on and the game goes on. They’ve got to be able to experience some success to help their confidence. That goes a long way.”
Walker opened its season without senior guard Kaitlyn Hayes, who suffered a broken hand during the preseason and returned the week in December.
With a team at full strength, Arnold expects his rotation of players to expand to 10 players to carry out his aggressive, trapping defense.
Walker will have key building blocks such as Hayes, senior guard Trinity Harold and senior point guard Delaney Anderson to construct the team around, but Arnold’s equally excited about the talented young players waiting to contribute in a variety of roles.
“I don’t think we have a super star, but we have a bunch of kids do a little something,” he said. “We’re going to use that our advantage, especially with our up-and-down style, that serves us well to play more kids.
“I’m throwing them to the wolves because I think they have a chance to be really good,” Arnold said. “We need to figure out what we have to get better at quickly. If I’m spoon-feeding them it won’t do them any justice. They’ve got to figure things out on the run.”
Freshmen Kearia Gross, Caitlyn Travis and Aneace Scott all started during the early portion of the schedule and are expected to either remain in that role or play significant minutes off the bench going forward.
With the graduation of point guard Asia Garner, Arnold said Travis won the team’s starting point guard job and has been backed up by Anderson, who started as a freshman and is considered to be one of the team’s leaders and capable of playing either position in the backcourt or small forward.
Arnold lauded Gross for her ability to play the game hard, especially on the defensive end.
He said transfer Karleigh Atol is another defensive sparkplug that will provide energy and transfer Nia Robinson will give the Lady Cats a source of strength with her presence on the inside.
Shaylan Cummings is another senior who will combine with Hayes, Harold and Anderson to provide a steady hand to a youthful team, while sophomore forward Lanie Miller gained valuable minutes during last season.
“We play a really unorthodox style, we press on made and missed baskets,” Arnold said. “We do that because it creates tempo, it creates turnovers.
“I know we don’t have a lot of size in the front court,” Arnold said. “We think by pressuring we can alleviate the guards getting the ball to the post player.
“In eight years, I don’t think I’ve had a kid over 6 foot,” Arnold said. “The style we play fits the kids we have. I think we’re guard oriented and they believe in what we do. That helps us in the post with the lack of size with the style we play.”
A year after watching Young’s dazzling display of scoring which once featured a 50-point game, Arnold believes the strength of this year’s team will be in its balance and inability of the defense to be able to key on one player.
“With this group I don’t talk about scoring,” he said. “Let’s make our defense our offense. We’re really athletic and this is one of the quicker teams we’ve had in a while.
“I don’t put a lot of pressure on them offensively and just tell them to play team basketball,” he said.
“They don’t feel like hey, ‘I’ve got to go get 20’. I think they trust each other. A lot of times those types of teams are harder to beat.”
