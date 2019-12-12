FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Sometimes it takes a little time to get things headed in the right direction when a new coach takes over a program.
French Settlement boys basketball coach Jake Bourgeois doesn’t want to wait for the Lions to take that next step in the program’s evolution. The way he sees it, the turnaround can start this season.
“We have all the talent that we need to take that next step,” Bourgeois said. “We have the work ethic. We have all the pieces that we need, which is the biggest thing. We have great leaders on my team with my seniors all the way down to some of my sophomores who start.”
Bourgeois, a FSHS graduate, was hired from Maurepas last spring, and he said it’s been a smooth transition.
“We’ve just been trying to get the program headed in the right direction,” Bourgeois said. “I’ve got a great group of kids. They all put their head down and work hard. I haven’t had any issues with them.”
One of Bourgeois’ main points since taking over has been to get senior post player Cedric Witkowski to become a focal point of the offense.
“He’s 6-3, and he’s built like a brick house,” Bourgeois said. “He’s a big guy, and he should be dominant down there for us. We’ve worked on our offense running through him and getting him the ball, and then working our offense from playing inside out instead of outside in. That was one of the biggest things we changed offensively. I’ve got a ton of shooters, a ton of scorers on the floor.”
The hope is that Witkowski can work with returnees Jonas LeBourgeois and sophomore point guard Edward Allison to give the Lions a more balanced offensive attack.
“We’ve got the big guy down low who can dominate and rebound,” Bourgeois said. “We have two playmakers in Jonas and Edward who can score off the dribble, they can score spotting up. They can score any way they want. They’re both really talented players, and we’ve got a bunch of pieces who fit.”
Those other ‘pieces’ include senior Gannon Allison, 6-foot-3 freshman Draven Smith and 6-2 junior Francis Hartwick.
“Gannon’s going to be a really good role player for us,” Bourgeois said. “He can rebound in there. He’ll get on the floor, get all the loose balls. He can spot up and shoot.”
“(Smith is) going to help us a lot,” Bourgeois continued. “He’s really active and lanky on the defensive end. He’s still a little raw when it comes to defense, but we’ll get him there. (Hartwick) can shoot the ball spotting up. He can play really good defense. He’s more of a post player, so that gives us another physical presence down there.”
Returnee Will McMorris also figures to be in the mix after battling a knee injury early in the season. Bourgeois also expects Brennan Beneke and Boston Balfantz to make progress this season, giving the team more depth.
“He’s probably my best pure shooter,” Bourgeois said of McMorris. “He helps spread the floor and gives us that spacing on offense, and he’s probably the best athlete on our team, hands down. He’s really fast. He’s really good on the defensive end. He’s probably one of our better defenders.”
Bourgeois is hoping to rely on nine players and will switch starting lineups based on matchups.
“Just depending on who we play and how we match up, that fifth starter might rotate a little bit,” Bourgeois said. “If we need more size, it will be Draven or Francis. If we’re playing a team who’s maybe a little quicker, we can put in Will.”
Bourgeois said a point of emphasis was to improve the team’s defense, specifically man-to-man, while helping LeBourgeois and Edward Allison adjust to the team’s new style of play on offense.
“I’ve worked with Jonas and Edward because they can both handle the ball and both run our offense,” Bourgeois said. “They’re both really quick with the ball. We look to push the tempo, but I’ve been working with them to realize when we need to pull it back out on our transition, get us in half-court sets and feed that paint.
“If we get it in transition, we’re going to score and try to get easy buckets,” Bourgeois said. “But where we have a chance to be really good offensively is that we can pull it out, get in the half-court set, feed the post, play inside out and get 20-30 points from inside the paint on post-ups, or kick it out and get five or six wide-open threes because they’re over-helping into the paint. It’s exciting, for sure.”
Bourgeois is hopeful FSHS’ pre-district schedule will help the Lions contend for the District 10-2A title.
“That’s one of our goals this year, to win a district championship,” Bourgeois said. “I think it’s been 15 years since we won one, I think back to my freshman year. I think it was the last time we won one in Class B.
“None of my kids on my team has played in a playoff game, so we’ve been talking about that – the excitement that comes with that, how the community gathers around for that – to fill up the gym,” Bourgeois said. “That’s another one of our goals. We definitely have the talent to do it. Now we just have to put it together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.