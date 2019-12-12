DENHAM SPRINGS – The conclusion in what was a magical season for the Denham Springs’ Lady Jackets didn’t have the fairy-tale end they were hopeful of experiencing.
Falling to Captain Shreve in the Class 5A state championship game 66-57 was disheartening but didn’t diminish Denham Springs’ journey back to the state tournament and title game - a standard first-year coach Blake Zito sought to maintain for the tradition-rich program.
“I think it’s huge for the younger players to see that and knowing what they’re stepping into,” Zito said. “It goes back to following (former Denham Springs head coach) Shelley (LaPrarie) and (former DSHS assistant) coach (Brenda) Lowe. With all the success they had, I was changing things just a little bit.
“If the season didn’t go well, I would still be proving myself and proving myself to the girls,” Zito said. “That’s just the nature of the business. They understand that I have the big picture in mind and that they trust me with that big picture because of what we accomplished last year.”
With three key starters gone from that 28-6 club, Denham Springs faces a different challenge after adjusting to Zito’s system following LaPrarie’s retirement after the 2017-18 season.
The return of 6-foot-2 senior forward Kate Thompson, who signed with the University of Wisconsin, gives the Lady Jackets plenty of reason for optimism this season.
“It’s a big transition from last year to this one,” Zito said. “Last year it (goal) was a state championship. We talked about it in the summer and that’s what we wanted to achieve; get to the Top 28 and then Lex (Horne) moved in and then all of the short-term goals went out of the window. It was all about the state championship and that was a good thing.
“The parish (tournament title) and district were important, but at the end of the day we just wanted to win the last game and we came up short,” Zito said. “This year it’s really about the short term. We don’t want to look long term. Our long-term goal is to make it to the Top 28. We have to do certain things to get there.”
Zito provided his team with a road map if they’re going to entertain thoughts of returning to a second straight state tournament.
He believes the Lady Jackets can position themselves for such a run by reaching the following landmarks along the way:
* Win 10 games before the month of January;
* Be in the mix for the parish tournament title;
* Claim the District 4-5A championship, a year after finishing second to Walker;
“Last year we felt like, even if we dropped some games, that as long as we were playing our best ball going in the playoffs, we would be fine,” Zito said of late-season losses to Lee High and Walker. “This year we need to make sure we have homecourt advantage for the first round, maybe even the second round. We really have to take advantage of one game at a time in the schedule and see how high we can get in the power rankings.”
Denham Springs hasn’t backed off in scheduling another season of difficult competition with regular-season matchups with Class 5A programs Ponchatoula, Mt. Carmel and Hahnville before hosting their own talent-laden tournament and moving into the parish tournament at Holden.
Zito also pointed to a tricky stretch in January where the Lady Jackets face Doyle, South Lafourche, Lee High (defending Division II state champion), Madison Prep (Class 3A state runner-up) and University High on the heels of district play.
“You want to play everything with power rankings in mind, it’s the way the world works,” Zito said. “I’m all about playing the top teams and playing the best competition. We gave ourselves some room to get our footing going early, but in January the competition’s going to pick up going into district and into the playoffs.”
Thompson is the team’s top returning starter, having averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds in earning first team All-Parish honors as well as second team All-District 4-5A laurels.
Without Horne, a second team Class 5A All-State selection and Southeastern signee, and all-district selections Desiree Jones and Jala Robinson, opposing defenses are expected to make Thompson their focal point.
“Points are going to come, it’s not a main focus that she needs to score,” Zito said of Thompson. “We know our offense is driven to get her the ball. When we get her the ball good things happen. She’s a good passer and people have to commit help. She just needs to enjoy her teammates, enjoy the season that’s coming up. Where she’s going to make the biggest difference is her being on the court because of everything she gives us.”
Zito believes his offense, which flourished with Horne averaging 18 points, has the potential to be even better.
That’s a tribute to the team’s potential for improvement from the perimeter where senior guard Maddie Howell, an honorable mention all-district selection, is back with teammate Kennedy King and give the Lady Jacket solid 3-point shooters.
Junior Violett Jackson takes over the team’s role at point guard, while Carly Cruise is another player with excellent range that’s expected to provide depth along with Sheneka Taylor.
“As crazy as it sounds, I feel like we can almost be better offensively than we were and that’s a big statement,” Zito said. “Lex could really do it all, but I feel like we can all shoot it this year. The offensive part of it, I think we’ll be OK.”
Senior forward Trenishia Muse is positioned for a breakthrough final season and will team with freshman forward Libby Thompson, the younger sister of Kate Thompson, who was sidelined with a severe ankle sprain since the first day of practice.
At 5-10, the younger Thompson will help give size to a Denham Springs team that won’t look nearly as imposing as it did a year ago, a team that was also dominant on the boards.
“This year we don’t have the physical attributes we had last year,” Zito said. “We don’t have the athleticism to guard everybody man-to-man, but we have the understanding of how to play it. We just to build off of that and be just a little more deceptive, confuse teams and switch things up a lot.
“I believe you’ve got to be able to be a good man-to-man team, but we’ll have some zone and full-court (pressure),” Zito said. “It will be different getting rebounds now. The guards need to help out and box out. The girls are doing a good job of learning, even the new stuff that we’ve put in. We talk in practice about how we need to get things and to move on because we need to get more advanced if we’re going to have the success that we want.”
