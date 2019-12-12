LIVINGSTON – The way Doyle basketball coach Daniel Kennedy sees it the Tigers have some pieces in place to maybe make some waves this season, but in the end, it’s going to come down to one key variable – chemistry.
“That is always our biggest focus is getting those kids to buy into the team concept and not worrying about your individual stuff,” Kennedy said after guiding the Tigers to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last season. “If everybody will do that, then your individual stuff will come. It might be one guy one game, another guy another game, but it’s what makes us a tough team. It’s not just, ‘Hey, we’ve got this one guy who’s really good offensively.’ I don’t think we have just stud guys, but I think we do have a solid six guys or so that offensively are good players. It’s if they’ll play well together.”
Doyle returns a veteran core group of six players, whom Kennedy said could form the team’s starting lineup in any combination, a group led by Andrew Yuratich and Braden Keen.
“He’s extremely fast, quick – does a great job of guarding the other team’s best player in pressure on defense,” Kennedy said of Keen. “Andrew Yuratich is probably the most versatile player we have because of his height and length. He’s really athletic, can play above the rim. When he’s playing aggressive and confident, then he really makes us go.”
Doyle also has Tommy Hodges, Logan Turner and Landon Wolfe in the fold.
“Logan Turner is probably our best pure shooter – aggressive defender, but as far as a spot-up shooter, that’s probably his greatest asset for our team,” Kennedy said. “Tommy Hodges is a slasher – a good on-ball defender. A solid perimeter. Kind of a lot like Andrew, just probably as athletic or long.
“Landon Wolfe is probably our toughest kid that we have, and he’s a leader,” Kennedy continued. “He leads by example every day. His character and the things that he does every day is vital to us. He’s just a tough, scrappy, does-whatever-it-takes kind of kid, doesn’t really try to do anything that he’s not really capable of. He kind of really plays within himself.”
The biggest variable, however, could be post player John Barrios.
“I think this year having big John, I think he’s a good anchor for us on both ends of the floor,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the coaching staff is also working to get Hunter Bankston some minutes in the post as well.
“We would really be small if we didn’t have another post guy to go with, so developing Hunter Bankston is really important for the long-term health of our team,” Kennedy said.
Again, key with the group is developing chemistry.
“I think what I like about our team is that there’s not just one guy that you can focus on,” Kennedy said. “We’re a pretty solid group together, which is better for us, so teams can’t scout and say, ‘Hey, you’ve just got to stop this Yuratich kid, and that’s all they’ve got.’ I think it’s a good collective group, and as long as we play well together and unselfish, that will give us as chance.”
Kennedy is also hoping Doyle can get things going on defense to find a groove this season.
“Obviously, we have to be better defensively, and for us, that means that we’ve got to control the tempo,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got to be able to pick up full court and do that without fouling to play the way that we want to play this year.”
After the parish tournament, Doyle has games with Division V state champion Jehovah-Jireh, Class 4A Lee High and Lake Arthur. The Tigers also will compete with Springfield (last year’s district champion), French Settlement, Pope John Paul II and Northlake Christian for the District 10-2A title.
“I really thought I was going to have nine guys that could have played in any ball game from a depth perspective, so I kind of beefed up our schedule,” Kennedy said, noting five players he was expecting to play this season opted not to return to the team. “I didn’t do us any favors.”
Kennedy said taking on the ambitious schedule will require a simple and maybe cliché approach.
“We’re just going to take one game at time,” Kennedy said. “I’m not really worried about district until we get to it. I think our schedule is tough enough that if we’re highly competitive outside of our district, we will definitely be highly competitive in our district. Hopefully we’re not beat down from a confidence standpoint. Hopefully we can win our share and our guys be battle-tested and yet still be confident when we get to that point.”
Kennedy’s approach to the season isn’t much different.
“I guess a simple goal would just be to … let’s try to get better every day – take one game at a time, try to get better,” Kennedy said. “If we can do something that simple, I think we have enough talent. I do think our district’s going to be pretty even. Is it possible to win the district? Absolutely. Is that a goal? Yeah, it is, but if we don’t get better on a daily basis, then that goal will not be attainable.”
