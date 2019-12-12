HOLDEN — It may be Landon DuBois’ first year as the head coach of the Holden boys basketball team, but he’s already setting the bar for the program, especially after last season’s trip to the Class B state playoffs.
“We’re wanting to get home playoff games,” DuBois said. “Our goal last year was to be in that top 16 with (former) coach (Kenny) Almond. I’ve told the boys our goal this year is to try to be in that top-8 range. We want to try to push ourselves on farther in the playoffs.
“We were really excited about having that one playoff win last year, but I don’t know if this community is OK with just one,” DuBois said. “They were excited about it last year, but when the girls team has five state championships on one side of the wall in the last two decades, this community demands more from you. They were excited for our success last year, but they’re going to want us to do more.”
Holden will have a different look this season after losing a large senior class, including center Cole Forbes and Layne Sykes, but that won’t be the only change for the team.
“One of the things I knew we could get better at right away was just make us a little stronger, and so that’s why we kind of pushed the weight room a little bit,” DuBois said, noting assistant coach David White oversaw the team’s workouts. “With them buying in and really kind of getting after it, it’s really transformed them. We’re going to look really good when we walk into the gym.
“Hopefully we’ve got them coached up enough so we can play good, too,” DuBois said. “They look like a whole different group of kids because they’ve really bought into what we wanted in the weight room and what we want to do on the court. They’ve all trimmed down a little bit, they’ve all put on some muscle which is exciting.”
Holden doesn’t have any seniors but feature an eight-player junior class, which is a bit of a change from previous teams. The Rockets also have one sophomore and seven freshmen.
“This is the first year we really don’t have to have a freshman or an eighth-grader step up and have to play,” DuBois said. “We’re in a situation where we’ve got a group of guys in that older class who are going to take up those minutes, and if a guy who’s younger is going to play, it’s because he deserves minutes, not because he’s being forced into a situation too early. That’s going to be a really big deal for our program.”
DuBois said he’ll rely on returnees Dylan Gueldner at forward and Nick Forbes at point guard and build around the pair based on matchups.
“They’re two pretty solid ball players for us, and we’ve actually had the conversation we’re going to probably go about as far as they’ll take us,” DuBois said. “Luckily, we have a good group of guys around them that are going to really be able to help that not only are able to support them when they step on the floor, but are really able to push them at practice and make them to be better players, which is not something we’ve had here in the past.”
Hartland Litolff, Coley Courtney, Braeden Wascom, Nathan Raymond, Shelby Hood and Dylan Bradham make up the remainder of the of Rockets’ junior class.
“There’s a lot of guys in that junior class that can kind of rotate in and out,” DuBois said. “I think really, it’s going to depend on matchups. Certain kids can do certain things really well but not other things super well, so it’s going to take some time. You’re probably going to see our starting rotation kind of change depending on the situations and what we need and really depending on how they do in practice that week. “That’s not a terrible thing to have,” DuBois said. “That’s competition, so nobody’s real safe here. If they’re not pushing themselves hard at practice, they’re going to find themselves kind of sitting on the bench early. Nobody wants that. Everybody wants to be that starter. I’m really excited about that because I think we’re a little deeper than we’ve been in the past, and that can never be a bad thing.”
Holden will also be playing a different, faster style on both ends of the court, which the team showed at times during Woodlawn Summer League play.
“We want to try get after it a little more aggressively on defense just because of the group we have,” DuBois said. “We lost a big guy in Cole Forbes, who kind of blocked up the middle a good bit, so to replace him, we didn’t have a body. So instead of doing that, we’re going to do it by committee – get up the floor, be aggressive defensively and push the ball, and the boys have done a pretty good job of that over the summer.”
DuBois wants that aggressiveness to extend to the defense as well.
“I’ve been trying to tell the boys we want to have some controlled chaos,” DuBois said. “We want to create a little chaos, but we want to be in control of what’s going on, so I think that’s going to kind of be the motto is we just want to create havoc and get up the floor and really be aggressive defensively. I think if we can do those things, it puts us in a really good spot.”
Holden will look to put things together after the parish tournament hosting Simpson and traveling to Hicks and Albany and also competing in the North Vermilion Tournament.
The Rockets open District 7-B play hosting Maurepas on Jan. 14, in a league race that won’t feature Crescent City Baptist after the team moved up to Class 1A.
“I think it kind of opens up for just about anybody,” DuBois. “I think it’s exciting because it really means it’s anybody’s race at this point. It’s going to make for some pretty good district games, and everybody thinks that they’ve got a chance to win it.”
Dubois said the ultimate goal for Holden is to get to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
“Once you get to that third round, I really think anything can happen,” DuBois said.
