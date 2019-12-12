The bar has been established at Albany High, and it’s been set high.
After the Lady Hornets reached the Class 3A state semifinals for the third consecutive year, it’s up to this year’s senior class to try and maintain the program’s state-tournament level status, but also to look for a possible breakthrough to a state championship.
Albany finished 25-13 overall and 6-2 in District 7-3A play last season, averaging 63 points per game and allowing 53 and had winning streaks of three games or more five times.
They enjoyed a seven-game win streak during a stretch where the Lady Hornets averaged 70 points and held opponents to 47.
Albany secured a No. 3 seed in the state playoffs, where they rolled to the state semifinals by outscoring their three opponents by a combined 99 points. However, Madison Prep got the best of Albany in the state semifinals, 59-46.
“My group of seniors have never known anything but (the semifinals),” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “We’ve made it all three years they’ve been in high school. That’s definitely an advantage because they know what it takes to get there. But with that also comes a great responsibility and a great amount of pressure to continue that trend.”
The most experienced senior on this year’s Albany roster is Devyn Hoyt, a 3-point specialist and the team’s vocal leader both on and off the court, Darouse said.
Hoyt’s joined inside the paint by Madeline Oubre and in the post by Kellie Landry, while Honour Johnson serves as the team’s defensive specialist.
“This year’s seniors have done a great job of leading thus far and trying their best to set an example,” Darouse said. “Hopefully they can continue to carry it on.”
While the Hornets have a bevy of battle-tested seniors, most of the offense is expected to go through two juniors: Haley Meyers and BrookeLynn Saxon.
Both players are guards who have started since their freshman years and are integral to both the offensive and defensive success of the team.
“Everything we do starts with them,” Darouse said. “A lot of how they go is how we go. They’re very scrappy and they kind of set the tone for us.”
While the team has talent, Darouse is still waiting for one player to step forward definitively and take the reins in close situations.
“In the past, we’ve always had a player where if a game was on the line, we could put the ball in their hands and say ‘go get us a bucket’, and that person would do what they needed to do to help us win,” Darouse said.
“So far, we’re still looking for that. But the silver lining is that at this point in one game I could have one player score 20 points and the next game it could be another,” Darouse said. “So, I don’t think that there’s one single player that you can double. I think we’re going to be very even scoring this year. But I’m hoping in the first half of the season we could have that on-court player emerge.”
