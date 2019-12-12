HOLDEN — Holden’s girls basketball program has six state titles to its credit, and every season that lofty expectation is always on the table.
This season isn’t any different, although Lady Rockets co-coach Pam Forbes admits it may take the team some time to get to that point.
“We do have high expectations to make a full run in the playoffs,” she said. “We have worked very hard, and we feel like if things line up for us, it’s very, very possible that we’ll be at Alexandria.”
Those high expectations begin with seniors Jaycee Hughes, the Class B Player of the Year last season, and Emma Hutchinson, a Louisiana Tech softball signee. Forbes said the pair has seamlessly settled into roles as the team’s leaders.
“When you have kids like Emma and Juice (Hughes), it makes your job easy because they take care of things that you don’t have to take care of with kids falling in line,” Forbes said.
While the natural inclination might be to lean on Hughes based on last season’s accolades, Forbes said her seniors are equally important.
“Emma kind of levels it out,” Forbes said. “She and Juice are very tight. They have a strong friendship. I mean, they’ve been raised together since diapers. The two of them have played together, won together, cried together, and this year, they’ve really bonded, and they have taken on those younger players.
“Their role of being the big sister is going to very important,” Forbes continued. “Even though they’re going have their own problems, their own issues, their own pressures, as long as they keep bringing those younger kids along, I think we’re going to be fine.”
After Hutchinson and Hughes, Forbes has several returnees in freshman Cambree Courtney, sophomore Victoria Richardson, who tore her ACL last January and was released just before the start of the season, junior Allie Smith, sophomore Camille Comish and freshman Emmaleigh Bertrand.
Megan Breithaupt, Haylee Bordelon, Shelbi Stafford and Brooke Foster also give the Lady Rockets some depth.
“Don’t be surprised if by halftime, everybody has hit the floor, even in big games … because every kid offers us something different,” Forbes said. “Depending on who we’re playing and depending on who’s ready to play that night, will be a big key. We’re planning on playing a lot of kids. We did that about four years ago. Remember I played five and five (in rotations) in the playoffs, and it messed everybody up? Don’t be surprised if we do some kind of rotation like that.”
The Lady Rockets will look to work their lineup into shape against a pre-district schedule that features Class 5A Ponchatoula, St. Katharine Drexal, Simpson, Live Oak, Hicks, Albany and a spot in the Albany tournament.
“I think the key to this whole thing is going to be the development of our younger players and finding the right seven or eight-man rotation as the season goes on,” Forbes said. “Right now, we’re going to play everybody. We’re going to give everybody that chance. Our practices, we flip colors with jerseys. We’re flipping like hamburgers.”
Holden will also play Amite, Iota and Plainview once district play begins. It’s all designed to help the Lady Rockets find the right formula and get ready for the postseason.
“We do that on purpose,” Forbes said of the schedule. “We like to mix it up. We like to make sure that we’ve seen every type of team so that we have no surprises in the playoffs. The last thing we want is a surprise in the playoffs.
“I’m sure, just like all teams, once we’ve played for a period of time, by mid-January, we’ll have a group of seven or eight kids that we’re going to roll with through the playoffs.”
For the Lady Rockets, it’s all about things coming together as the season progresses, which Forbes hopes leads to another deep playoff run.
“If the kids that need to develop have developed and we continue to work together, and Juice and Emma continue to bring on those younger kids and they keep coming on strong, I think that we’ll be a force to be reckoned with in Class B,” Forbes said. “I’m not just saying that. I really think we have all the tools, but now the stars have to line up. But I think we have all the ingredients to make a wonderful gumbo or whatever we’re making. We’ll just see if we can make it all happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.