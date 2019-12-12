LIVINGSTON – It’s safe to say the Doyle girls basketball team doesn’t need much motivation this season.
All the Lady Tigers have to do is remember last season’s 69-62 loss in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at home to Rayville.
“I felt like last season was a great season,” Doyle coach Sam White said after the Lady Tigers went into the postseason as the No. 1 seed. “We won more than we’ve won in a long time here, however, we didn’t win like we wanted to win down the stretch. We do have unfinished business.”
White has coached the core group of the team’s returnees for several years, something she said could help the team this season.
“They’ve done a really good job of staying focused, and I finally feel like, ‘Hey, you know what? We get to be mature out on the floor now’,” she said. “We’ve spent a lot of time with a lot of these players, and they’ve had to grow up playing when most people don’t step out there until they’re juniors. These babies stepped out there when they were in seventh grade, so they’ve grown up on the floor, and I think that’s going to be a mega-positive for us.”
The group of returnees is led by junior Presleigh Scott, who was a first-team All-Parish and District 10-2A performer last season while also earning Class 2A All-State honorable mention recognition.
White said Scott’s worked on her game in the offseason.
“Her summer consisted of ball,” White said. “That is what she did. She did that for herself, but she also did that for our team. She will get a lot of attention because she plays with such authority. You respect her, or she’s going to go score. You respect her, or she’s going to go steal the ball. She demands that from you, and rightfully so. She’s put in a lot of work.”
Seniors Meghan Watson, Kourtlyn Lacy, Claire Glascock and Madison Duhon, as well as junior Elise Jones, round out the team’s core group, who have carved out defined roles.
“You know what they’re going to give,” White said. “Meghan’s a hustler. She may foul, but she’s going to give you 1,000% the entire time. Kourtlyn is going to handle the ball for us, and she’s going to do a good job with that. Elise is going to guard their best player. We just know what’s going to happen.
“Claire does a very good job for us,” White continued. “She is always in the gym shooting. That girl has put in so much time, and I respect her work ethic. She does a great job of what it is we need her to do.”
With those six veteran players returning, the starting lineup could have a different look at times.
“She can shoot the ball,” White said of Duhon. “She’ll roll in and out, and she’ll post for us. She’ll do whatever we ask.”
White said the team is also hoping to get minutes from sophomore KK Savant and freshman Amira Raddler.
“We want to get their feet wet before we have to get their feet wet, if you would,” White said.
Doyle’s schedule features games against St. Helena, Denham Springs and Lee High after the parish tournament as well as tournaments at Hanson Memorial and Episcopal.
The Lady Tigers will compete with St. Thomas Aquinas, French Settlement, Springfield, Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul II for the district title.
“It is super, super tough,” White said of the schedule. “We jacked it up. I’m just going to tell you, I felt like we are good enough to really compete for something special. Whether that be the parish tournament or compete for state, I feel like we can do that, so there’s no reason to back off of that. We may take a loss or some bumps along the road, and ‘Oh, well’.
The schedule is designed to help Doyle when it comes to the postseason.
“We are preparing for something that’s more special than having a spotless record,” White said. “If we go 35-0 this season, they should hire me at UConn or something because that’s just not how we scheduled. That’s not reality, but to take those things and you learn from those things and you build on those things, and ultimately, you won’t see anything in the playoffs that you have not already been exposed to.”
White said she likes her team’s make-up heading.
“This team is spunky and feisty,” he said. “They’ve got a good heart. We put that altogether, who knows what could happen? Hopefully good things.”
