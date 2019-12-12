Maurepas girls basketball coach Brittany Lauzervich isn’t trying to hide anything after losing six seniors from last season’s team. She knows the Lady Wolves are rebuilding this season, but it’s not something she or her team is shying away from.
“It’s kind of like back to the basics,” Lauzervich said. “The groups I’ve had in the past have had me for multiple years, so it’s kind of good to be able to know that you’re teaching fundamentals, you’re going back to the basics.
Returnees Emma Gautreau, the team’s lone senior, and sophomore Sloane Bercegeay will form the foundation of the Lady Wolves’ lineup.
“Sloane is definitely going to have to be a big scorer,” Lauzervich said. “That’s her role for us. She’s going to have to handle the ball more. Keegan (Marchand) kind of took that away from her last year. Keegan was our main ball handler, but Sloane’s going to have to really step up with ballhandling.
“Emma is pretty much my ‘anywhere’ player. She’s got to be able to score. She was one of my best defenders last year, so as a senior, she’s going to be playing a big role everywhere.”
Freshman Leah Stewart, who saw playing time last season on the high school team, also returns.
“She’s going to have to play our post role,” Lauzervich said of Stewart. “KK (Vicknair) was a really big part of my team last year, and Leah’s kind of going to be expected to fill that role – post player, getting the rebounds under the goal. She’s a strong girl. She’s even got a pretty shot, so sometimes when a bigger girl can shoot from the outside, it’s a good threat because it gives you all angles to work with.”
Gautreau is dealing with a broken finger, while Stewart has a chipped bone in her foot, forcing more changes to the lineup.
Lauzervich has a roster with 13 players that includes two eighth-graders. She also expects eighth-grader Jaci Williams to contribute this season.
“Basketball knowledge-wise, she’s up there – plays AAU, travel ball and stuff,” Lauzervich said of Williams. “But she’s still got a lot to learn as far as high school basketball goes, but I’m looking to see some exciting things that she can bring to the team this year.”
Saylor Marchand, who’s played for Lauzervich before but took last season off to focus on cheerleading, and Lexie Guedry, among others, will be vying for the fifth starting spot.
“It may vary from game to game,” Lauzervich said of the team’s fifth starter. “It’s not even going to be set in stone throughout the season is my prediction. I might put one girl in there and she might mesh, and that may be what I stick with. It’s just going to be a kind of game-to-game-situation on what I need and what I need produced on the floor.”
With such a young group, Lauzervich, in her 10th year, said getting back to those basics is helping her set a foundation of skills for the team.
“I’m liking it because I know that they’re learning it my way, so it’s not a bad thing,” she said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, they’re young’, but practice has been enjoyable because I’m getting to go back to how I want it, and they’re responding to it, so it’s not like they’ve played for multiple coaches and do it different ways. They’re doing it how I want it, and I know that I can build upon that.”
Following the parish tournament, Maurepas has games scheduled against parish teams Albany, Holden, Live Oak and French Settlement as well as, Family Christian, Grand Isle, Runnels and Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
“The games you’ve got to play, you’ve got to play,” she said. “I definitely scheduled some teams that I think we can compete with and that we should get some wins, but it’s not going to be based on wins and losses. It’s going to be based on confidence with each other, working together, just getting experience with the game in general.”
The Lady Wolves will compete with Holden, Mount Hermon and Christ Episcopal in District 7-B competition.
“My thoughts going into it are by district time, hopefully we’re better,” Lauzervich said. “Hopefully it might click with a few of them who have not gotten the game experience. It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge we’re excited to accept and hopefully get better by the end of the season.”
“I really don’t know what to expect is going to happen, so we’re looking to see what the season brings and hopefully grow, because it’s not a bunch of experienced players,” Lauzervich said. “It doesn’t mean that they don’t work hard and want to learn. Practice has been more basics than I’m used to – more fundamentals than I’m used to, but they’re a great group, but they’re working hard for me, so that’s all I can ask.”
