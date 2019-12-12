Maurepas first-year coach Garrett Stewart knows he’s got his work cut out for him this season, but it’s a challenge he and his players are meeting head-on.
It’s just the sort of thing that happens when you’re coaching a team that features no upperclassmen.
“The natural progression of things, usually when players come on, you come in as a role player your first year playing, and then the next year you might get a little more playing time, and then you kind of slowly establish a role as your fit in on a team,” Stewart said. “That’s usually the way things progress on most teams. Usually you don’t have freshmen and sophomores coming in and being the No. 1 option.”
That’s exactly where Maurepas sits this season with a roster that breaks down with three eighth-graders, three freshmen and nine sophomores.
Stewart expects sophomore Colby Penalber, who saw playing time as a freshman last season, to be the team’s point guard.
“I’m trying to get him off the ball, and he recognizes it,” Stewart said. “He’ll have more opportunities to score being off the ball. “He’s one of those guys that I’m going to have to fight just to get him off the court just to get him a 30-second breather.”
Meanwhile, Dakota Guitreau will play forward and likely guard the opposing team’s biggest player.
“He’s kind of like that glue guy that I can rely on,” Stewart said. “Of course he’ll make mistakes, but I can always rely on him to a least be where he’s supposed to be.”
After that, Stewart will look to a group that includes sophomores Coy Delatte, Gavin Reine and Thomas Bovia and freshman Brennen Scuderi, Ryan Taylor and Josh Hannah to round out the starting five.
“All of those guys are fighting for starting time or serious playing time,” Stewart said. “They’re kind of all on the same level. I told them we’re going with different lineups. It’s not like because you’re (in the) first lineup, that’s going to be what we’re going to go with the next game. We’re kind just going to let it play out and kind of see. I’m going to give them all chances to prove themselves, but I’m going to 8-10 guys regardless. That’s just kind of where my depth.”
While he’s trying to create team chemistry and depth, Stewart said there’s a certain style of play he wants his team to foster.
“What I’m trying to preach to these guys is to play tough, play physical because we can’t just let offenses just sit back – a guard with the ball and just sit there and look at what they’re running,” Stewart said. “We’ve got to get on them. We’ve got to stay on the ball. We’ve got to play hard-nosed defense. We play team defense, help defense, play as a unit because you’re going to get beat off the dribble, but rely on your teammates to be there. Just that toughness is what I’m really trying (accomplish). Win or lose, teams are going to know they played against us. That’s my goal.”
With such a young team, Stewart said getting to that point has proven to be a challenge.
“It’s hard to simulate that type of intensity when you’re going against each other and you don’t really have that higher skill level you’re going against,” Stewart said. “It’s hard to simulate that level of intensity, because what’s intense for you in practice may not be close to what you’re going to see in a game when you’re going against juniors and seniors.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but hopefully we can just develop that right team chemistry and be competitive,” Stewart continued. “Sometimes kids, especially young kids, they’re competitive, and if they lose out a spot or whatever, they can hold a grudge or get mad at each other. We’re trying to avoid that. Be competitive, accept your role and just keep on trying to get better.”
Stewart also knows the Wolves will be learning as they go this season while picking up experience, something he’s also had to impart to the team during practice.
“They’re focused so much on the end result, like whether they make or miss a shot,” Stewart said. “As long as you take good shots, that’s all we can ask – taking good shots and don’t worry about the results. It’s mindset, it’s a mentality. You’ve got to just focus on the process and focus on getting better every day, and the results will take care of themselves in the long run.”
Following the parish tournament, Maurepas will face Albany, Ascension Christian, Grand Isle, Holden, Runnels, French Settlement and Catholic-Pointe Coupee and will also compete in the Ascension Christian Tournament.
“Even if you win or lose, you at least want to try to compete at least a little bit and not just totally get blown out in the first quarter,” Stewart said of his schedule.
Maurepas will compete for the District 7-B title with Holden, Mount Hermon, Runnels and Christ Episcopal.
“Hopefully we’re a lot better in January,” Stewart said. “Holden’s always going to be tough for us. Mount Hermon, they’re always going to be big and physical, so it’s not going to be easy. I know that.”
For Stewart and the Wolves, this season is all about laying a foundation for the future.
“Hopefully we can learn as we go,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal. These guys in their mind, they have a three-year mindset. Their senior year is kind of what they’re focused on. They want to get better this year, and next we should take a bigger jump and then finally their senior year, we should be able to hopefully compete for district.”
