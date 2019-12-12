WALKER — “State championship or bust.”
Those were the definitive words coming from Walker High senior point Jalen Cook when asked about the upcoming 2019-20 season – his last in a Wildcats uniform.
Cook, who signed with LSU, was one of the driving forces on the first Walker High team to win a Class 5A state championship to end the 2017-18 season.
A year ago, the Wildcats came tantalizingly close to winning a second straight title, where they were tied at 60-all with Thibodaux but went scoreless over the final 1 minute, 28 seconds and fell 70-60 to the top-seeded Tigers.
“We felt like we were in control of the game all the way up to the last couple of minutes,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro, now in his 12th season. “Give Thibodaux credit. They were a great team; had depth and I think just wore us down.
“We were right there, that should be a driving force, particularly for our guys that are returning,” Schiro said. “Both Jalen and Brian (Thomas) are competitors. Coming that close and not winning it should give us a little extra motivation.”
Until the final game, Walker had enjoyed a memorable season that included a 28-10 record against one of the state’s toughest schedules.
The Wildcats extended their string of Livingston Parish Tournament championships to four straight and also won the District 4-5A title.
“At the end of last year, and going into this season, you can’t ever be satisfied,” Schiro said. “We had a great year, but I don’t think those guys are satisfied with the way we finished that (state final) particular game. It keeps your fire lit. It was right there; you could almost feel lit again and to come up just short. That leaves a bitter taste in your mouth.”
Walker has the foundation in place for what the Wildcats believe should be another run at a championship trifecta – parish, district and state titles.
Cook, who began the season with 2,293 career points, transformed his game into rarified air during his junior campaign, increasing his scoring load by 12 points over his sophomore season to a team-high 29.5 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals.
Because of his efforts Cook, the three-time All-Parish MVP, won the state’s Mr. Basketball honor and was selected the Class 5A state MVP, USA Today Player of Year for Louisiana along with the District 4-5A MVP and Outstanding Player at the state tournament.
“I’ve talked to him about what legacy he wants to leave,” Schiro said of the school’s first LSU signee. “He can show these younger guys how it’s done and what it takes to the type of player he is. He’s done things that are going to be around forever. The last part of the legacy is the way he leaves the program moving forward.”
Schiro says he’s had similar discussions with Thomas, a second team Class 5A All-State selection last year and title-game MVP as a freshman, in teaming with Cook to help set a daily example for a program that will be counting on several young players this season.
“He’s got to step up and help lead these young guys,” Schiro said. “The sooner they get ready to play under his leadership the better we’ll be throughout the season. That’s highly important and key roles for those guys.”
With Cook and Thomas averaging nearly 50 points last season, the key for Walker’s success was predicated on finding the right pieces to fit around them.
Schiro was able to get significant contributions from former role players-turned starters in Calvin Watson, Trent Montgomery and Graham Smith.
He’s looking for similar transformations in both new starters or players who can supply add depth.
“We had some guys step into some roles who hadn’t had big-time roles, but they were seniors and had been around the program and knew what it took,” Schiro said.
Some of the other options – while talented – are not as proven with a trio of freshmen waiting in the wings to help the Wildcats.
Six-foot-four sophomore forward Donald Butler is a prime example of a player putting himself in position to enjoy an increased role this season.
“We expect him to be a big-time player for us,” Schiro said of Butler. “He got some experience last year and should step into a starting role. He played well in the summer.”
Warren Young Jr. is a player who could either start or carve out a significant role among the team’s gifted group of rookies along with 6-foot guard Kedric Brown and 6-0 forward Jacory Thomas.
“We’ll have to go through some growing pains with those guys,” Schiro said. “They do bring something to the table. I think we have a team that can make a deep run and we’ve got a lot of work to get there.
“Those guys are ready, understand their role and talent wise they can be impactful for us and we can be good,” Schiro said. “It’s a unique balance. This may be the most we’re relying on younger players. They may have more prominent roles than we thought coming in.”
The Wildcats also return a group of seniors that with experience and ready to fill in a variety of roles when called upon, beginning with guard Kerry Flowers, guard Keondre Brown and guard/forward Kevin Brady.
Flowers and Brady are regarded as two of the team’s better defenders and will help give the Wildcats a team that thrives on the defensive end of the floor.
“We always start with defense,” Schiro said. “We want to pressure, make them uncomfortable and a lot of times that may transition into some easy baskets for us. We have a lot of work to do there. The young guys have to learn the footwork, the rotations and positioning.”
For the second straight year Walker takes on an ambitious schedule, one they believe will prepare them for the rigors of District 4-5A, which features Division I state champion Scotlandville, and beyond.
The Wildcats will once again participate in tournaments ranging from New Orleans to Lake Charles and will host another solid event after Christmas with the idea of improving enough to raise another Class 5A state championship trophy in March.
“We’ve set the standard high and that’s where we want to keep it,” Schiro said. “That’s a good problem to have in a program. You want to have the standard high where the bar’s up here and that’s where you want to keep it.”
