FRENCH SETTLEMENT –Yeah, French Settlement girls basketball coach Daniel Martin is really high on his team this season, and it’s not difficult to see why.
The Lady Lions feature a core group of five seniors, most of whom have been in the program for several years.
“I like our team looking at us on paper,” Martin said. “I feel like we’ve got all the pieces. It’s just a matter of making those work. Our chemistry is phenomenal. We’ve tried to be upbeat and positive in practice, and the girls seemed to enjoy what we were doing and have bought into what we’re doing.”
French Settlement was ousted in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs last season, and Martin said this season’s team will have a little bit different look, which has been easier to implement given the team’s experience.
“There are changes that we’re making,” Martin said. “Every year, there are always changes, but just the knowledge, the understanding of the game, these kids have it, and because of that, it’s so easy to teach an offense. It just makes it so much easier.”
One of those changes is moving senior Serenity Smith, a Kentucky Christian signee, to point guard, a position she’s playing for the first time in her career.
“Skill set-wise, it was hard for me because I had to learn … how to get to the outlet,” Smith said of the position change. “I had to learn how to push the ball on the right side of the floor. I have to learn how to distribute the ball and things of that matter, like distribute it early, push it fast. It was really major. I had to work hard at it.”
She said having her fellow seniors with her during the transition has helped.
“It’s very tight-knit, great chemistry, and I feel like that just made it easier for me emotionally and easier for me confidence-wise,” Smith said.
French Settlement will also look to Dannah Martin, an LSU-Alexandria signee, to be the team’s primary outside shooter.
“Serenity’s still going to attack the basket,” Daniel Martin said. “Dannah’s still going to launch the threes from six feet behind the 3-point line. We still have confidence in those things. It’s worked for us for three years now, and we’re not going to change that, but we’re just adding to that is the plan.”
That addition comes from Mae Babin, a 6-foot-1 post player who transferred from Dutchtown. The goal for the Lady Lions is to find balance, so the team doesn’t have to rely as much on their outside shooting to score.
“Last year, we relied heavily on the outside game, and we still will shoot the outside shot, but hopefully we’re going to be more balanced inside and out this year,” Martin said “The balance, I think, is going to make it tough on teams. They can’t just zone in on one thing.”
Seniors Bailey Balfantz and Shay Parker round out the Lady Lions’ starting five.
“Shay’s just an incredible defender,” Martin said. “Just scrappy, scrappy, scrappy … keeps balls alive so that we can get rebounds on and things like that. Bailey Balfantz may be the most improved defender from last year to this year that I’ve seen around. Along with that, she’s bringing a more balanced offensive game. She really does a good job taking care of the ball. Her passing’s been phenomenal.”
Daniel Martin also expects junior Laura Cox to play a key role this season.
“I tell them we’ve got a starting six ...” he said. “Most officials are not going to let us start six in one game, so it will be an adjustment, and different games, we’ll have a different starting lineup.
“She shoots the three well,” Daniel Martin said of Cox. “She’s incredibly quick, and she’s a really good defender. She just brings that extra punch to us and that extra guard play.”
Sophomore Erika McCrystal, freshman Brooke Dupuy, who battled an ankle injury early in the season, and eighth-grader Gracelyn Sibley also figure to contribute heavily.
“I think for us, if our bench comes in and gives us good, solid minutes, and I believe they will, I think that’s going to be key for us,” Daniel Martin said.
“I feel like we could be eight deep, and (at) a small 2A school like us, to be eight deep, we love that, because we’ve pressed the whole game when we were six deep, so to do so eight deep, I feel like we can really get out and run more,” he continued.
Daniel Martin also expects to play multiple defenses regularly this season.
“If we can make a team uncomfortable with one particular defense, we’re going to play that and we’ll adjust our defenses from there,” Martin said. “If we can pressure people, we’re going to pressure them. I think some of these girls worked hard to work on their quickness and their strength over the summer. They’re buying into what we’re doing.
“Hopefully it will be like a pitcher that has a good fastball with a good curveball,” he continued. “We can change things up and keep people off balance with it.”
After the parish tournament, French Settlement faces Class 4A Lakeshore, St. Helena, Class 3A state power University High and Pine before beginning District 10-2A play.
“Our district’s going to be tough, so we wanted to schedule in a way that’s going to prepare us for district, and of course prepare us for the playoffs because we do have high expectations of what this year’s going to be, so we try to play teams that are going to have good athletes,” Daniel Martin said. “We try to play teams that (have) standout-type players and see teams that are going to throw a lot of different things at us early on in the year so as we move along, we’re used to seeing them.”
With so much senior leadership, Daniel Martin knows expectations are high for the Lady Lions this season, but he’s trying to keep things in check.
“If there’s any pressure, it’s the pressure of me not messing up what they can do,” Martin said. “As far as me putting any extra pressure on myself, we just want to go play the game – of course play hard, be competitive and just do what we love doing. I think sometimes we put so much pressure we forget to love what we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.