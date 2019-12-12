SPRINGFIELD –It’s Billy Dreher’s second season as Springfield’s girls basketball coach, and things are a little different this time around.
The Lady Bulldogs aren’t a veteran team classification-wise, with only two seniors in Jamiracle Joseph and captain Blair Simon, but a lot of key players from last season return, giving Dreher reason for optimism this season.
“I like this group,” Dreher said, noting the Lady Bulldogs had no seniors last season. “They’re definitely way more mature from a year ago. Last year, we had a lot of 10th-graders out there playing and ninth-graders. We were young, and we’ll be young again, but with more experience. Even our ninth-graders that will be playing are more seasoned because of all the AAU they’ve been playing.”
One of the freshmen Dreher is counting on is Tessa Jones, who gives the team a true point guard after a number of players played out of position to fill the role.
“We saw enough from her this summer and some of the preseason to know that she’s the real deal,” Dreher said. “She’s a very good passer and calm and cool under pressure. We expect some big things from her, not so much as a scorer, but just facilitating and running the offense for us.”
Dreher is looking for returnees Johneisha Joseph, who led the team in rebounding last season, Destiny Reed and Jamiracle Joseph to provide significant contributions.
“Those three especially, we need some points and rebounds, and they’re all three great athletes, and they need to just kind of step it up,” Dreher said.
Simon and junior Grace Martin will help round out the core rotation, with Simon playing more when the Lady Bulldogs go with a pressure style and Martin figuring in if the team needs another rebounder.
“It kind of depends on just what style we’re playing, and then there’s two or three other girls that are probably in the mix to get some good minutes, and I feel we can use eight or nine girls pretty comfortably this year and just kind of go from there,” Dreher said.
Dreher is hoping that year of experience will help Springfield expand some of the things they’re able to do scheme-wise this season.
“We are going to try to play more man-to-man this year,” Dreher said. “Last year, I didn’t feel like we were ready to learn too many different things, and so we focused only on zone pressing and zone defense, where this year, I think we can do both with man press and play man, and then we’ll also do our zone stuff. Hopefully that will help us in certain situations.”
Springfield had some injured players heading into the season with Katie Norman recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, but Lori Martin will miss the season after injuring her ACL over the summer.
After the parish tournament, the Lady Bulldogs will play in tournaments at Class 5A Walker and Woodlawn as well as games against Central Private and Mount Hermon before getting into District 10-2A play.
“I think we have a lot of games that are pretty winnable on the schedule, because district’s going to be tough to win games, and (in) the tournaments, you can play a weak 5A team and it still can be tough for us, so who knows?,” Dreher said. “There hasn’t been a winning season in like 10 years at this school. It might have been 15 or 20 (years) since they won a first-round playoff game here. Those are just some goals for us I think are doable if you get the right schedule, win some games, get a decent draw in the playoffs.”
