DENHAM SPRINGS — Just because they’re going to start four sophomores and won’t get one of their two seniors back until at least a month into the season, Denham Springs doesn’t want your pity.
In fact, this year’s Yellow Jackets is playing by the following mantra: ‘No Excuses’.
“We start a bunch of sophomores, but I was glad to see that out of them,” Denham Springs’ fifth-year coach Kevin Caballero said. “Let’s try and live up to it.”
Denham Springs went into this season without its top two players from a year ago with point guard Micah Banks and post player Xavier Miles having graduated. The Yellow Jackets went 18-17 a year ago, falling to East Ascension (59-41) in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Senior guard C.J. Johnson represented what was supposed to be a two-member senior class for Denham Springs when fellow senior, guard/forward Kyle Williams, suffered a non-basketball related knee injury on the first day of practice in October.
“We’re going to dress 12 players and eight will be 10th graders,” Caballero said. “If we can keep our heads above water this year, hopefully it will be fun to watch them progress through their high school years. This year will be a tremendous challenge.
“We missed Micah for seven games last year with a knee injury and lost five games without him,” Caballero said. “When he came back, he started getting after it because he realized it was his senior year. I hope Kyle mends well and he’ll do the same thing. He can shoot the ball a bit. We need him to come back full strength.”
Johnson will shoulder a great deal of responsibility for this year’s Denham Springs team, one of the few Yellow Jackets with varsity experience that’s proven to be a capable shooter and scorer.
Without Banks, who’s signed with Chattahoochee Valley (Ala.) Community College, Johnson’s role – both on and off the floor will increase with this year’s youthful team.
“He’s going to play a tremendous role for us,” Caballero said. “We’re going to try and play him on a wing and that should open some things up for him.”
The ability to move keep Johnson on the wing is due in part to the development of sophomore T.J. Magee to be able to handle the team’s point guard duties.
Magee, the son of Denham Springs assistant Tiras Magee, gained valuable varsity minutes as a freshman until suffering an injury. He was the team’s point guard during their summer league at Woodlawn High School where he was one of several second-year players that were able to garner varsity experience that will hopefully carry over into this season.
“He’s going to have a lot of minutes,” Caballero said of T.J. Magee. “Last year the only thing he didn’t have was physical size. This year he’s gotten bigger, worked hard in the weight room which will help since he’s going to be our guy getting the ball up and down the floor, which is a tough task. He’s a competitor and that bodes well for a young guy.”
Caballero felt the summer league was a good proving ground for a group of sophomores looking to get varsity-level experience to help transition into this season.
“We grew a little bit during the summer from that first game where Central just basically ran us out of the gym,” Caballero said. “Other than a game against Walker, we were competitive during the summer. It was something to build on.”
With Magee running the team’s offense and Johnson expected to handle the bulk of the early scoring load until Williams’ return, Denham Springs is expected to count on 6-foot sophomore JaBarry Fortenberry for scoring and help an undersized team try and hold their own on the boards.
Fortenberry’s another player who gained some valuable varsity minutes last season and has displayed the ability to be among the Yellow Jackets scoring leaders this season.
“He’s going to have to take on a role of a scorer,” Caballero said. “C.J.’s going to have to pick it up a bit. JaBarry can be double-figure scorer for us.”
Caballero, who’s also counting on junior guard Elijah Gilmore in the backcourt, also pointed to other members of that extensive sophomore group that’s expected to either start or contribute.
That includes guard 5-10 guard Jordan Reams, 6-foot guard Nick Cosby, 5-8 guard Michael Rodriguez along with 6-1 forward Garrett Guillory.
Reams, along with Fortenberry, have given early indications of giving the Yellow Jackets threats from the 3-point line.
“We’re going to try and extend the floor a bit,” Caballero said. “We don’t have that dominant presence in there. We’re basically playing all guards. We’ll try and be the aggressor defensively and we’ll pick and choose where we feel we can stretch it out a bit and maybe capitalize off of some turnovers. We lost a lot of scoring and we’ve got to figure how to pick that up.
“When you’re young like this, we’re also going to have to get to the free throw line,” Caballero said. “We need to be the tough guy, be the aggressor. It’s also going to be a five-man effort on the glass. We have to get in there and mix it up, guards included. That’s all we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.