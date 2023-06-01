FIRST TEAM
Draven Smith | French Settlement | Sr.
Warren Young Jr. | Walker | Sr.
Jermaine O’Conner | Denham Springs | Soph.
Ja’Cory Thomas | Walker | Sr.
Jake Forbes | Holden | Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Maxwell Allison | French Settlement | Jr.
Kedric Brown | Walker | Sr.
Hayden Ray | Live Oak | Fr.
Brock Smith | Denham Springs | Jr.
Peyton Jones | Doyle | Jr.
MVP: Draven Smith, French Settlement
Offensive Playmaker: Draven Smith, French Settlement
Defensive MVP: Kedric Brown, Walker
Coach of the Year: Jake Bourgeois, French Settlement
LARGE SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Warren Young Jr. | Walker | Sr.
Jermaine O’Conner | Denham Springs | Soph.
Ja’Cory Thomas | Walker | Sr.
Kedric Brown | Walker | Sr.
Hayden Ray | Live Oak | Fr.
SMALL SCHOOLS FAB FIVE
Draven Smith | French Settlement | Sr.
Jake Forbes | Holden | Sr.
Maxwell Allison | French Settlement | Jr.
Payton Jones | Doyle | Jr.
Ray Smith | Doyle
HONORABLE MENTION: ALBANY | Tavorian Hart, Seth Hoffman-Olmo; DENHAM SPRINGS | Maison Vorise; DOYLE | Cody Lovett, Jachin Kennedy; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Boston Balfantz; HOLDEN | Steve Garcia, Abrahm Puma; LIVE OAK | Nate Casher, Clayten Ray; SPRINGFIELD | Rowen Harris, Dequane Davis; WALKER | Mekhi Varnado, Brandon Bardales
