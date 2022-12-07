The Albany girls and French Settlement boys teams posted wins in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets, the No. seed in the tournament, defeated No. 7 Live Oak, 65-26.
French Settlement, the No. 2 seed in the boys bracket, topped No. 7 Springfield, 76-48.
Albany’s girls will meet No. 6 Springfield, which defeated No. 3 Denham Springs, 54-48, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Live Oak will face Denham Springs at 3 p.m. Friday.
On the boys side, French Settlement will face No. 3 Denham Springs, which defeated No. 6 Doyle 64-56 in overtime, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Doyle and Springfield square off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS GAME
ALBANY 65, LIVE OAK 26
Nine players sored for the Lady Hornets, who led 29-8 at the end of the first quarter and 54-14 at halftime.
Ava Shields had 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead Albany, with four in the first quarter. Brilee Ford added 11 points, and Morgan Crain added 10.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 14 points, and Taylor Barclay added six.
BOYS GAME
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 76, SPRINGFIELD 48
Ten players scored for FSHS, which hit 10 3-pointers in the game.
The Lions led 28-7 after one quarter as Daven Smith scored 14 of his 20 points for FSHS.
FSHS extended the lead to 49-23 at halftime.
Maxwell Allison added 17 points for the Lions, including four 3-pointers, while Boston Balfantz had 14 with three 3-pointers.
Rowen Harris led Springfield with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, while Dequane Davis had 11. The Bulldogs hit six 3-pointers.
