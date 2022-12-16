AHS vs SHS BOYS Seth Hoffman-Olmo

Albany's Seth Hoffman-Olmo goes up to score as Albany hosts Springfield Thursday night.

ALBANY – The Albany and Springfield boys basketball teams are getting the hang of putting together competitive games against one another.

Just a couple of weeks after the Bulldogs topped the Hornets at the buzzer in the Northlake Christian Tournament, the teams put on another solid showing.

Albany basketball coach Brandon Wagner discusses the Hornets' win over Springfield.
AHS vs SHS BOYS Tabias McGee

Springfield's Tabias MdGee (5) shoots a 3-pointer against Albany.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.