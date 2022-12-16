ALBANY – The Albany and Springfield boys basketball teams are getting the hang of putting together competitive games against one another.
Just a couple of weeks after the Bulldogs topped the Hornets at the buzzer in the Northlake Christian Tournament, the teams put on another solid showing.
This time, the Hornets pulled away for a 55-44 win Thursday at Albany.
“We’re getting better, and that’s our goal,” Albany coach Brandon Wagner said after the Hornets moved to 2-5. “That’s our goal. That’s what I ask of them. Let’s just work as hard as we can, control what we can control and get at least one percent better every day.”
“They’re (Springfield) well-coached as well, and they practice hard too,” Wagner continued. “They came to win tonight, and that’s what I told my guys – we’re going to have to fight tonight. We say we want to become great, and this is a part of the process. We have to stay true to that and take on all challenges – take them head-on.”
Springfield dropped to 5-7 on the season.
“It was close, down to the wire last time,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said. “We knew it would be similar this time. The first ones to get to 50 with us usually seems to win. We struggled to score in the fourth quarter. The whole game there, their two inside players really hurt us and probably had career games for them, and we couldn’t get kids to stay in front of them whether it was off of catch-and-go (plays), a little spin move, second-chance points – putbacks, free throws. That’s where I thought the game was really decided. Last time, I thought our bigs stepped up and played better than theirs … and this game we couldn’t guard them at that spot for whatever reason and they got some easy shots.”
The Hornets led 41-39 going into the fourth quarter and took advantage of missed shots by the Bulldogs, working the defensive boards to build a lead.
“It’s just making the right basketball play,” Wagner said. “Getting stops, boxing out, making sure you’re doing your job … and holding each other accountable. I think we did that tonight, and I’m proud of our guys.”
Seth Hoffman-Olmo got a putback, a jumper and hit a free throw to put Albany ahead 46-39 with 4:43 to play.
Hoffman-Olmo led the Hornets with 15 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, but Wagner said another part of Hoffman-Olmo’s game was key against the Bulldogs.
“Seth is a rebounding machine,” Wagner said. “I told him you remind me of Dennis Rodman, but you have an offensive game. And having Aidan (Casteel) back, he’s our floor general, so he makes everything go. I’m just excited for what’s to come.”
Springfield’s Dequane Davis got a steal, leading to a basket for Rowen Harris before the Hornets went 3-for-4 at the line, pushing the lead to 49-41. Harris led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
The Bulldogs’ Tabias McGee, who finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, hit a trey to cut the lead to 49-44 with 1:29 left, but the Hornets went 6-for-8 from the line the rest of the way to ice the win.
Albany was 19-for-26 from the line, while Springfield went 3-for-5.
“I thought obviously the free-throw difference was huge,” Dreher said. “Obviously, we fouled some at the end, but you can’t have a 21-point free-throw difference and be in a close game. I thought they missed a few calls, but at the end of the day, we settled for too many jumpers early and didn’t draw some fouls where they were more attacking the whole game. That’s what we’ve got to do more. We’re going to shoot some threes and some jumpers, but that can’t be the primary thing we do.”
The Hornets jumped out to an 11-4 lead on Casteel’s jumper before McGee hit a pair of 3-pointers during a run that cut the advantage to 13-10 heading into the second quarter.
Harris’ 3-pointer put Springfield up 15-13 early in the second quarter, but Casteel followed with a trey to give Albany a 16-15 lead.
The Bulldogs led 19-16 on a pair of Harris free throws, but Albany tied the game at 19-19 after Trenton Martin went 3-for-4 at the line.
Martin had 14 points, including an 8-for-10 effort at the line as four Albany players scored in double digits. Casteel had 13 with two 3-pointers, while Tavorian Hart added 10.
“It just shows growth,” Wagner said of having four players in double figures. “It shows togetherness. It shows that we are improving, and we’re coming together as a team, and that’s our goal.”
From there, there were three lead changes and two ties before Albany led 25-23 at halftime on Hoffman-Olmo’s layup.
Dequincy Davis was unable to convert on a three-point play, and Tyler Gardner hit an inside basket, giving Springfield an 27-25 lead to early in the third quarter.
There were two ties and one lead change before Casteel’s 3-pointer put the Hornets ahead 31-28. Dequincy Davis’ 3-pointer tied the game at 33-33.
From there, Albany led by two three times and the game was tied three tied three times – the last at 39-39 on a jumper by Springfield’s Chris Brown before a putback by Hart gave the Hornets a 41-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“They just outplayed us around the goal, just kind of wore us down for whatever reason,” Dreher said. “Our guys didn’t guard very well. It’s one of those that we’ve got to have five guys playing well pretty much at all times for four quarters just to be in games even, let alone winning games. Tonight was definitely one of the bigger ones where I would say that certain groups didn’t step up and do their role. Everybody’s got a role. You’ve got some rebounders, some shooters, different things. I’m just disappointed that a few of them didn’t play like they are capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.