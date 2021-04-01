A pair of Albany High players earned honorable mention recognition on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State team, which was released Thursday.
On the girls side, Cassie Baygents continued a recent streak of Lady Hornets being named to the team after she was selected to the District 8-3A first team as was named the league’s Defensive MVP.
“With Haley (Myers) making the team last year and then Cassie making it this year, it just goes to show you how hard the kids work day-in and day-out,” Albany girls coach Stacy Darouse said. “It’s just a great reward for Cassie for all the long hours that she’s put in. I’m super happy and super excited for her.”
Baygents, who signed with Kentucky Christian University, averaged 14 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, and Darouse expects those numbers to improve as Baygents adjusts to the college game.
“Like I said before, I don’t think Albany will see the best of Cassie Baygents, so I look to see those numbers just to go up and up because the sky’s the limit for her,” Darouse said.
St. Louis’ Myca Trail was selected the Outstanding Player, averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and six steals per game as St. Louis Catholic won Division II following runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
Trail was joined on the first team by Madison Prep’s Allasia Washington, Northwest’s Katlyn Manuel, Ursuline’s Tyrielle Williams, and Paris Guillory of St. Louis Catholic.
St. Louis Catholic’s Tony Johnson was selected as the Coach of the Year for the girls’ squad.
Avery Young of Iota, Kaplan’s Alyia Broussard, Caldwell Parish’s Danasia Andrews Caldwell Parish, Emmia Johnson of De La Salle and Berwick’s Jalaysia Bertrand make up the second team.
On the boys side, Albany’s J.J. Doherty was an honorable mention choice after being selected the District 8 3A MVP, averaging 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He helped the Hornets to a 9-13 record as the team won five of its last six games.
“He filled the stat line for a big guy down low, and he’s going to be expected to do just as much next year, if not even more,” Albany coach Chris Carter said. “He led our team in minutes, just everything. He’s just that type of athlete, and we’re going to have to be creative to find ways to get the ball into his hands even more. He does a good job, even if the play’s not designed for him, he finds a way to find the ball off the glass, get himself to the free-throw line and all those things.”
Wossman’s Devonte Austin, who helped his team to its sixth consecutive tournament appearance was the boys Outstanding Player, averaging 24 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Deziel Perkins of Madison Prep, Datayvious Gabriel of St. Martinville, Joseph Manning of Bossier and Kyran Ratliff of Booker T. Washington New Orleans round out the boys’ first team.
St. Martinville’s Ihmaru Jones was selected the boys Coach of the Year.
Kaleb Raven of Wossman, Carroll’s Randarius Jones, Brock Brown of University, Madison Prep’s Percy Daniels and Ethan Soignet of E.D. White make up the second team.
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAMS
Boys
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Devonte Austin Wossman 6-1 Sr. 24.0
Daytavious Gabriel St. Martinville 6-3 Sr. 19.1
Deziel Perkins Madison Prep 6-0 Sr. 15.8
Joseph Manning Bossier 6-0 Sr. 20.7
Kyran Ratliff B.T. Washington-NO 6-8 Jr. 17.6
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Kaleb Raven Wossman 6-2 Sr. 11.2
Randarius Jones Carroll 6-7 Sr. 22.0
Brock Brown University 6-0 Sr. 13.2
Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Jr. 11.0
Ethan Soignet E.D. White 6-0 Sr. 22.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DEVONTE AUSTIN, WOSSMAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: IHMARU JONES, ST. MARTINVILLE
HONORABLE MENTION: Sai’vion Jones, St. James; Tylon Walton, Patterson; Crajuan Bennett, Iowa; Ja’Kobe Walker, De La Salle; Jon McCall, Sophie B. Wright; Coryell Pierce, B.T. Washington-NO; Leonard Jackson, De La Salle; Jordan Boston, Sophie B. Wright; Zach Blackwell, South Beauregard; Kiondric Woodley, Mansfield; Zaren James, University; Bryan Montgomery, Crowley; Keshaun Lazard, Northwest; Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte; Jalen Mitchell, St, Martinville; Jacquevius Thompson, Caldwell Parish; Ty’Drick Harrell, Marksville; Bryce Brown, University; J.J. Doherty, Albany.
Girls
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Katlyn Manuel Northwest 6-0 Sr. 15.0
Myca Trail St. Louis 5-11 Jr. 20.3
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-9 So. 16.7
Tyrielle Williams Ursuline 5-9 Sr. 20.0
Allasia Washington Madison Prep Jr. 16.0
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Avery Young Iota 5-8 Jr. 23.0
Alyia Broussard Kaplan 5-5 Sr. 19.2
Danasia Andrews Caldwell Parish 5-8 Sr. 20.0
Emmia Johnson De La Salle 5-4 Sr. 23.0
Jalaysia Bertrand, Berwick 5-5 Sr. 22.9
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MYCA TRAIL, ST. LOUIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: TONY JOHNSON, ST. LOUIS
HONORABLE MENTION: Mary Leday, Northwest; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Ray’Onna Sterling, St. James; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White; Sana’a Brown, Bossier; Destiny Peltier, Westake; Jill Fontenot, Jennings; Rylie Tate, Caldwell Parish; Jonee Simms, Jewel Sumner; Abby McCain, Grant; Faith Bryant, Grant; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Cassie Baygents, Albany; Ava Shields, Loranger; Kaylan Jack, Madison Prep; Tia Anderson, Brusly; Nya Miller, University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.