ALBANY - - All season long, Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse has said there’s not a difference between her starting five and any of the players on the Lady Hornets’ bench, and the team proved it in Tuesday’s Class 3A regional playoff game against Pine Prairie.
Eleven players scored as the No. 2 Lady Hornets used a big run in the second quarter to pull away for an 84-52 win over the No. 15 Lady Panthers.
“I have felt like our strength all year has been our depth, because I’m not looking at what grade they’re in or how old they are,” Darouse said. “I’m looking at our ability, and I don’t care what grade you’re in, so I feel like that’s been a strength of ours. The other team may have five or six kids, but we’ve got 10, 11, 12 kids that we prepare for every single night, and I really think that helps us in our goal of wearing the other team down.”
Albany will host No. 7 Northwest in the quarterfinals Thursday at 6 p.m.
The first quarter featured four ties, with the last at 10-10 before Albany capitalized on Pine Prairie turnovers to spark a 9-0 run to close out the quarter.
Aubrey Hoyt’s basket made the score 21-12, but the momentum shifted when the Albany bench was hit with a technical foul for an illegal substitution, paving the way for Pine Prairie to go 6-for-6 at the line, helping cut the lead to 21-20.
That’s as close as the Lady Panthers came to grabbing the lead as the Lady Hornets’ advantage floated between three and seven points before Brashaylan Doucet’s inside basket made the score 31-26.
From there, Cassie Baygents’ basket sparked a 14-0 run to close out the half as the Lady Hornets ramped up their defensive pressure.
“It (the technical foul) killed our momentum, gave them a chance to rest, and I felt like we got caught up in the atmosphere a little bit, some outside things that we can’t control, we got caught up in, so we made a few little substitutions with some fresh people, and I thought the last three and a half minutes of the half, we put together a pretty good half and a lot of pressure on the ball, and I felt like that was definitely the kicker of the night,” Darouse said.
Hoyt had seven of her 14 points in the second quarter, while Brilee Ford scored six of her seven points during the quarter, which Albany finished with starters Haley Meyers, Laila McAlister and Baygents on the bench.
“We’re missing our two leading scorers and our best defender, but they will also tell you we have three people prepped to defend their best player every night because I always feel like there’s more of us than there are of them, and anybody can score on any given night,” Darouse said.
Meyers injured her ankle during pre-game warm-ups and started. She finished with 10 points, with six coming in the third quarter.
“Hayley’s one of our main, key players, and we depend on her a good bit, so when we saw her go down, it was kind of like ‘Oh shoot, what do we do?’ But we knew as a team, if we come together, we can do it,” Albany’s Jameisha Williams said.
Pine Prairie got as close as close as 49-31 on Asia George’s 3-pointer, but Meyers’ basket keyed a 16-0 run that was capped by Cayden Boudreaux’s steal and layup.
Boudreaux had another basket to make the score 67-35 before Williams sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer putting Albany ahead 70-35 going into the fourth quarter.
“I saw 3.2 seconds left, and I saw Emma (Fuller) and she passed it to me, and I just shot it,” said Williams, who scored nine of her 15 points in the third quarter. “I didn’t even know it went in, so everybody started jumping on me.”
Baygents, Fuller and Boudreaux each had eight points, while Brooke Saxon had seven.
Albany led 74-37, when Darouse subbed in five new players, and Pine Prairie began to cut into the lead, with Maycie Hardy’s trey making the score 76-48.
Bella Matherne’s basket pushed the lead to 80-48 when Albany subbed in another five players, and each team scored four points the rest of the way.
