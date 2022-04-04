Aubrey Hoyt’s average points per game aren’t the most among the members of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State team members, but that’s not what really matters to Hoyt and Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse.
Hoyt, a sophomore, was a second-team selection on the squad, which was released Tuesday, after averaging 12.8 points per game as the Lady Hornets advanced to the semifinals with a team featuring no seniors.
“She just does so many things that don’t ever show up in the stat sheet, and I just think it’s great,” Darouse said. “She averaged 10 or 11 points, and you think, ‘Oh wow, that’s their best player?’ But yeah, she’s our best player because she does so many other things besides score.”
While being selected to the All-State team is an honor, Darouse said that’s not Hoyt’s sole focus.
“Aubrey is probably one of the hardest working players I’ve ever coached,” Darouse said. “Even though in the back of her mind that (making the All-State team) was probably a goal of hers, her main goal is team goals. She wants to win a state championship, and she’s going to do whatever she has to do to better herself as a player, and in doing that, to be better for her team, she’s reaping the individual rewards for that.
“Aubrey is always thinking about what she can do better to make our team better,” Darouse continued. “That’s just classic Aubrey, and that’s part of what makes her the player that she is, and we’re going to get to reap the benefits of that for two more years.”
Darouse said Hoyt was able to expand her game a bit this past season.
“Last year, she played with (former Albany post player) Cassie (Baygents) a lot, so she wasn’t really able to do some of the things that we knew she could do because the block was already occupied. This year, with her being the main post player, it just really showcased her ability. I just think she’s so good guarding in the post, and she has taken on the role of playing on the ball in our press.”
“One thing I could always count on, she is going to rebound the basketball,” Darouse continued. “She is going to defend. She is going to do things right. She’s an incredibly hard worker, and that’s a great quality to have when you are one of the leaders on your team because leaders lead by example, not by their mouth all the time. That’s who she is, and that’s who she’s always going to be.”
The girls first team includes St. Louis teammates Myca Trail and Paris Guillory, Iota’s Avery Young, Allasia Washington of Madison Prep and Da’Naya Ross of Wossman.
Trail was the Outstanding Player after helping St. Louis to its second straight Division II championship while scoring 33 points with 11 rebounds in the championship game. Wossman’s Otis Robinson was selected Coach of the Year after helping the Wildcats win the 3A state title after getting seven victories last season. Wossman defeated Albany in the semifinals.
Hoyt was joined on the second team by Kaylan Jack of Madison Prep, Brusly’s Tia Anderson, A’yiana Flemings of Ursuline and Isabella April of Kenner Discovery.
On the boys team, Percy Daniels of Madison Prep was tabbed Outstanding Player after averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots and 3.0 assists per game. He scored 25 points with 14 rebounds in semifinals on 10 of 11 shooting.
Errol Gauff, who led Hannan to its first state title, was named Coach of the Year.
The second team is made up of Bryson Hardy of St. Louis, Dez’mond Perkins of Madison Prep, Donaldsonville’s Troy Cole, Richwood’s Courtney McCarthy and Christian Ferguson of Booker T. Washington-New Orleans.
LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Sr. 18.0
Albert Shell Wossman 6-3 Sr. 15.4
Joseph Manning Bossier 6-2 Sr. 17.7
Drew Timmons, Hannan 6-4 Fr. 17.1
Treyfontay Alford S.B. Wright 6-3 Sr. 24.6
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Bryson Hardy St. Louis 6-2 Sr. 19.6
Dez’mond Perkins Madison Prep 6-6 Sr. 19.0
Troy Cole Donaldsonville 6-4 Sr. 17.0
Courtney McCarthy Richwood 6-5 Jr. 32.0
Christian Ferguson B.T. Washington-NO Sr. 6-5 19.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PERCY DANIELS, MADISON PREP
COACH OF THE YEAR: ERROL GAUFF, ARCHBISHOP HANNAN
Honorable mention: Curtis Deville, Iowa; JaQuevius Thompson, Caldwell; Ja’Kwon Gulley, Caldwell; Jayden Murrell, Grant; Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville; Zaren James, University; Pat Williams, Wossman; Mason Lawless, E.D. White; Collin Coates, University; Kyler Paul, Patterson; Marquis Harris, Bossier; Nick Bailey Mansfield; Grant Kemp, Hannan; Lawrence Forcell, Donaldsonville; Eamon Kelly, De La Salle; AJ Ford, Marksville; Dawson James, Buckeye; Dashawn Ceasar, Iowa; Jamaal Guillory, Westlake; Jeremiah Pierre, Lutcher.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Myca Trail St. Louis 5-10 Sr. 18.7
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-7 Jr. 18.3
Avery Young Iota 5-7 Sr. 23.0
Allasia Washington Madison Prep 5-8 Sr. 18.9
Da’Naya Ross Wossman 5-8 So. 15.1
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Kaylan Jack Madison Prep 5-6 Sr. 17.1
Aubrey Hoyt Albany 5-10 So. 12.8
Tia Anderson Brusly 5-9 Jr. 17.7
A’yiana Flemings Ursuline 6-2 Jr. 18.5
Isabella April Kenner Discovery 5-10 Sr. 19.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MYCA TRAIL, ST. LOUIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: OTIS ROBINSON, WOSSMAN
Honorable mention: Keira James, Marksville; Madison Siddle, Grant; Rylie Tate, Caldwell; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Ramiah Augerson, Wossman; Anrya Wilson, Wossman; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White Catholic; Imari Simon, St. James; Taylor Perkins, Crowley.
