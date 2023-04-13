There’s certainly a Livingston Parish presence on Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A girls basketball team.
Three players – Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt and Ava Shields and Doyle’s Kylee Savant – made the team, which was released Thursday.
Hoyt was a first-team selection after helping the Lady Hornets finish as the Class 3A runner-up as a junior.
“It’s amazing,” Hoyt said. “I know last year I got second team, so my main goal this year, I wanted more personally as an athlete, as a player … to get first team. My coaches, especially (Albany assistant) Coach Rebecca (Buisson), she’s been pushing me all year, all season, to get what I wanted.”
Shields was an honorable mention selection in her first season at Albany after transferring from Loranger.
“It’s a great feeling,” she said. “We made it to the state tournament this year, and that’s amazing. That’s every team’s goal. The hard work paid off, so it feels great.”
Albany coach Stacy Darouse spoke highly of both of her all-state players’ work ethics.
“To have two athletes on a runner-up team be recognized by other people in the state is just proof to all the hard work that they’ve done as individuals and we’ve done as a team,” Darouse said.
Doyle coach Sam White praised Savant, who was an honorable mention choice, noting she’s a multi-sport athlete, who competed in volleyball, basketball, softball and track this year.
“She’s a competitor,” White said. “She plays pretty much every sport we have, and she does well at all of them, so that ought to tell you her work ethic – unmatched. She does a really good job of making sure that she’s prepared in all the things she does. I’m really glad to see her get it.”
Meanwhile, the recognition was a validation of sorts for Savant.
“Whenever my coach told me the news, it felt amazing, especially for being a multi-sport athlete, I feel like some people think of me as just a softball player,” she said. “I do love softball, but I love basketball too, so I was just glad to get that news.”
Darouse said the honor is fitting for Hoyt, who averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, given the work she’s put in to become a better player.
“The way we play, we always want to play inside out, that starts with her,” Darouse said. “She works so hard, and she understands that she doesn’t have to score in order for us to be successful. Just by her working hard and having the ability to be a threat, she draws two and three people everywhere she goes. A lot of players would get frustrated that they don’t get the ball and score as often as they should, but she understands that that’s the way our offense works.
“That’s why she’s such a good rebounder in that she knows every shot we take is a pass to her,” Darouse continued. “She takes rebounding personally, and she’s the best rebounder we have on our team because of that.”
In turn, Hoyt gave credit to her coaches, past and present, with getting her to this point.
“They yell at me a lot because I’m not selfish enough,” Hoyt said with a laugh. “But they’re my support system, and I know that they’ll be there like I’m there for them, so that’s why I’m OK with not being selfish. “Honestly, if you would have asked me five, seven years ago if I thought I was going to be a basketball player, I would have told you no. I started playing AAU in fourth, fifth grade, and my coach, Coach Colin (Odinet), he really pushed me to be the athlete I am today, and he’s one of the main reasons I'm physically and mentally as tough as I am. He’s a major reason that I’m the player I am today.”
The honors are also special for Hoyt and Shields, who are cousins and the granddaughters of former Albany coach Karen Hoyt and her husband, Gene Hoyt. Shields’ parents are Celeste Hoyt Shields, a former Albany player, and Sean Shields, the former girls basketball coach at Loranger. Hoyt is the daughter of former Albany athletes Paul Hoyt and Michaela Roberts Hoyt.
“It’s great,” Aubrey Hoyt said of making the all-state team with Ava Shields. “She’s my best friend, and I’ve wanted nothing more in the world than to play basketball with her. I finally got that chance this year, and the way we’ve succeed together, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Said Ava Shields: “It’s really cool to get to share that with my family. We’re very close, and basketball is just something that we’ve just always shared.”
Ava Shields said playing on the same team with her cousin in high school was different – in a good way.
“We hadn’t played together since middle school and AAU,” she said. “Obviously we had both changed as players, and so it was a new experience, and it was very fun to get to play with her.”
Aubrey Hoyt said Shields also brought a different dynamic to the Lady Hornets.
“We’re not that big of a team – I’m the biggest person, and to have somebody that’s my size and that can also handle the ball and shoot, that was a big thing for us,” she said.
Ava Shields had a knack for hitting momentum-changing shots for the Lady Hornets at times during the season.
“I think it just kind of happens,” she said. “I don’t really try to, but I know in my head that most of the time we need a big shot.”
Darouse said there’s a reason for Shields’ and Hoyt’s big-shot ability.
“You can’t be a Hoyt and not hit big shots,” Darouse said with a laugh. “They both have a dose of Hoyt in them, and I’m so excited that they’re on my team and I get to coach them.”
Darouse said the bond Hoyt and Shields have also helped her as a coach.
“They play off each other,” she said. “They understand what the other’s going to do before they do it, and when you have that type of chemistry, of course it’s a huge advantage. With Ava coming in and being new to our team this year, I just could not have asked for a more coachable kid than her, who did absolutely everything I asked of her and more.”
At times, Savant’s success mirrored that of the Lady Tigers’ in terms of wins and losses.
“You don’t want to put it on one person obviously, but absolutely you need your top players playing really well for your team to kind of jell and play well, so when she had good games, we had good games,” White said. “That’s just across the board pretty much in anything. We relied on her very heavily, and we will continue to do that.”
Savant said she doesn’t mind taking on that role.
“Honestly, I like the pressure,” she said. “I think it makes me play better to go out there and know that my team has my back. I’m a natural born leader. That’s what I do. If I need to lead my team to a win, that’s what I do.”
Meanwhile, all three players are already focused on next season.
“Our lineup’s definitely going to be different, so I think I’m going to have to work on handling the ball better and getting a deeper range shot, something I think will help the team,” Hoyt said.
Said Shields: “We always have a team that’s ready to put in the work, so I hope we just get there (state tournament) next year.”
Doyle advanced to the second round of the playoffs, losing to eventual state runner-up Amite, something Savant said the Lady Tigers can build on.
“The way we ended the season against Amite, I felt like our whole team played hard, and we played together,” Savant said. “I’m really excited going into next year.”
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Rictavion Johnson Carroll 5-11 Sr. 12.5
Courtney McCarthy Richwood 6-5 Sr. 28.8
Josh Smith Madison Prep 6-2 Jr. 13.0
Elliot McQuillan Port Allen 6-3 Sr. 20.0
Isaiah Howard Port Allen 6-3 Sr. 16.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jordan Comanche Wossman 6-6 Jr. 14.1
Jaylen Welch Bolton 6-1 Sr. 24.0
Demond Davis Patterson 6-4 Jr. 15.0
Dylan Dominique Madison Prep 6-0 Sr. 12.0
Dashawn Ceasar Iowa 6-2 Jr. 21.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ELLIOT MCQUILLAN, PORT ALLEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: ROB MELANSON, IOWA
HONORABLE MENTION: Jae’Kwon Gulley, Caldwell Parish; Blane Parish, Buckeye; Kendall Francois, Patterson; Cornelius Brown, Kennedy; Desamonte Gradney, Iowa; Cooper Nelson, Sterlington; Damien Walters, Union; Xzander Washington, Richwood; Ryan Batiste, Lake Charles College Prep; Elijah Garrick, Lake Charles College Prep; M.J. Sternfels, E.D. White; Kobe Brown, St. James; Chase Schonberg, Donaldsonville; Jayvyn Duncan, St. Martinville, Lavion Owens, Carroll; Antron Mason II, Wossman; Cardez Norman, Sterlington; Seth Mays, University; Jayce Depron, Madison Prep; Davante Landry, Sophie B. Wright.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Anyra Wilson Wossman 5-7 So. 13.1
DaNaya Ross Wossman 5-8 Jr. 14.6
Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-9 Sr. 27.1
Haley Brumfield Amite 5-8 Jr. 19.0
Aubrey Hoyt Albany 5-10 Jr. 15.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Sky Montgomery Bolton 5-9 Sr. 24.6
Carlesia Fields Bunkie 5-7 Jr. 24.7
Caroline Adams E.D. White 5-8 Jr. 21.3
Addyson Bernhard Parkview Baptist 5-4 Jr. 13.6
D’Jaiyah Levy Abbeville 5-8 So. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PARIS GUILLORY, ST. LOUIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRETT SHELTON, PARKVIEW BAPTIST
HONORABLE MENTION: Ramiah Augurson, Wossman; Mariah Heard, Bastrop; Hope Tucker, Sterlington; Shelbi Moses, Buckeye; Raelyn Gunter, South Beauregard; Leah Varisco, Sacred Heart-NO; Ava Shields, Albany; Lybi Cross, Buckeye; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Kennedy Aldridge, University; Anna Richardson, Parkview Baptist; Shaine Parker, Church Point; Jalyn Williams, South Beauregard.
