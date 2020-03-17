DISTRICT 4-5A
Boys
First Team
Reece Beekman | Scotlandville
Jalen Cook | Walker
Lawrence Pierre | Live Oak
Brian Thomas | Walker
Tai’Reon Joseph | Scotlandville
Co-MVPS
Reece Beekman, Scotlandville; Jalen Cook, Walker
Coach of the Year
Carlos Sample, Scotlandville
Second Team
Rylan Walker | Central
Carvell Teasett | Scotlandville
Chan Moore | Zachary
Darian Ward | Zachary
Darian Ricard | Live Oak
HONORABLE MENTION: Denham Springs | TJ Magee; Central | Malik Hillard; Scotlandville | Jonathan Horton
Girls
First Team
Dijone’ Flowers | Live Oak
Osha Cummings | Zachary
Kate Thompson | Denham Springs
Lani Morris | Central
Trenishia Muse | Denham Springs
Trinity Harold | Walker
Offensive MVP
Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak
Defensive MVP
Kaitlyn Hayes, Walker
Coach of Year
Tami McClure, Zachary
Second Team
Skye Allen | Zachary
Krystin Green | Zachary
Kaitlyn Hayes | Walker
Caitlin Travis | Walker
HONORABLE MENTION: Denham Springs | Violett Jackson, Kennedy King, Maddie Howell; Live Oak | Jamie Elenbaas, Bailey Little; Walker | Delaney Anderson, Aneace Scott, Kiara Gross, Lanie Miller; Zachary | Zoa Adams
District 8-3A
Boys
First Team
Name | School | Class
Jaheim Johnson | Loranger | Fr.
Travis Jones | Loranger | Sr.
Chris Fox | Sumner | Sr.
Grant Kemp | Hannan | So.
Jordan Martin | Hannan | Sr.
Second Team
Trey Yelverton | Albany | Sr.
Javon Bickham | Bogalusa | Jr.
Chance Turner | Bogalusa | Jr.
Victor Sims | Sumner | Jr.
Terrence Selders | Loranger | Jr
Offensive MVP: Jaheim Johnson, Loranger
Defensive MVP: Courtney Alexander, Loranger
Coach of the Year: Mike Washington, Loranger
HONORABLE MENTION: Albany | Caleb Puma; Bogalusa | Josh Taylor, Demarcus Spikes, Quientay Henry; Hannan | Kareem Johnson, Canyon Celestin; Loranger | Coy Disher, Dedreck Stewart, D’Antae McGee; Sumner | Jakobe Dykes, Ajerred Barnes, Jaden Armstrong, Cedric Brumfield Sr Sumner
Girls
First Team
Name | School | Class
LuLu Hookfin | Loranger | Sr
Jonee` Sims | Sumner | So
Devyn Hoyt | Albany | Sr
Myan Barthelemy | Loranger | Fr.
Haley Meyers | Albany | Jr.
Second Team
Cassie Baygents | Albany | Jr
Madison Shields | Loranger | So
BrookeLynn Saxon | Albany | Jr.
Molly Banta | Hannan | Fr.
Catherine Chuter | Hannan | Sr.
Offensive MVP: Haley Meyers, Albany
Defensive MVP: Cassie Baygents, Albany
Coach of the Year: Stacy Darouse, Albany
HONORABLE MENTION: Albany | Kellie Landry, Madeline Oubre; Bogalusa: Tamiercal Peters, Mary Ladner, Daranique Lee, Danasia Harris; HANNAN | Amelia Standridge, Alexis Dale, Aja Bell; Loranger: Nakeah Sims; Sumner | Jamya Norman, Abby Edwards, Breanna Dykes
District 10-2A
Boys
First team
Bill Leahy IV | Northlake Christian
John Barrios | Doyle
Braden Keen | Doyle
Andrew Yuratich | Doyle
Tony Walker | Northlake Christian
Second team
Jonas LeBourgeois | French Settlement
Edward Allison | French Settlement
Logan Turner | Doyle
Cedric Witkowski | French Setttlement
Jake Berner | St. Thomas Aquinas
MVP: Bill Leahy, Northlake Christian
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt McCune, Northlake Christian
HONORABLE MENTION: POPE JOHN PAUL II: Princeton Woods, Tony Aliman; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Aviyon Butler, Devon Wilson; SPRINGFIELD: Collin Hayden, Will Taylor; NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Blain Gros, Christian Weaver, Kobe Square; DOYLE: Thomas Hodges
Girls
First team
Presleigh Scott | Doyle
Jade Brumfield | St. Thomas Aquinas
Kyren Whittington | Northlake Christian
Jaylen James | St. Thomas Aquinas
Dannah Martin | French Settlement
COACH OF THE YEAR | Sam White, Doyle
MVP | Presleigh Scott, Doyle
Second team
Meghan Watson | Doyle
Elise Jones | Doyle
Lilly Maggio | St. Thomas Aquinas
Natalie Newberry | Northlake Christian
Serenity Smith | French Settlement
HONORABLE MENTION: DOYLE | Claire Glascock, Madison Duhon, Kourtlyn Lacey; SPRINGFIELD | Destiny Reed, Johneisha Joseph; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Mae Babin; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Kay Keller; POPE JOHN PAUL II | Morgan Faciance
District 7-B
Boys
First team
Collin Coates | Runnels
Ben Holiday | Runnels
Tevin Williams | Mount Hermon
Travell Brumfield | Mount Hermon
Hartland Litolff | Holden
MVP: Collin Coates | Runnels
Posthumous District Honors | Nathan Raymond, Holden
Second team
Dylan Gueldner | Holden
Michquel Spears | Mount Hermon
Phillip Lukinovich | Runnels
Wesley Stevenson | Runnels
Diego Davie | Christ Epsicopal
HONORABLE MENTION: HOLDEN | Nick Forbes, Coley Courtney; CHRIST EPISCOPAL | Andrew Kerr, Bennett Briggs, Parker Richardson; MOUNT HERMON | Lafell Thomas, Keondre Bunch; RUNNELS | Ben Stafford, Jack Kahn
Girls
First team
Cambree Courtney | Holden
Emma Hutchinson | Holden
Jaycee Hughes | Holden
Sikoya Jackson | Holden
Emma Gautreau | Maurepas
MVP: Jaycee Hughes | Holden
Second team
Macey Applegate | Mount Hermon
Sloane Bercegeay | Maurepas
Emmaleigh Bertrand | Holden
Brooke Foster | Holden
Allie Smith | Holden
HONORABLE MENTION: HOLDEN | Kacey Briethaupt, Haylee Bordelon; MAUREPAS | Jaci Williams; | MOUNT HERMON | Sydney Tullos
