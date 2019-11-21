Springfield put together a 25-point fourth quarter while holding Maurepas to single-digit scoring in the second half to key a 65-36 win over the Wolves on Wednesday.
The score was tied at 11 at the end of the first quarter, and the Bulldogs led 24-21 at halftime.
The Bulldogs led 40-28 at the end of the third quarter before putting the game away with a 25-8 run in the fourth.
Will Taylor led Springfield with 15 points, Bradlyn McKay added 14 and Owen Hodges 11.
Colby Penalber led Maurepas with 14 points, Coy Delatte added 10, and Dakota Gautreaux scored seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.