HOLDEN – French Settlement placed both of its girls and boys basketball teams in the consolation championship games of the Livingston Parish Tournament.
Led by senior guard Dannah Martin’s 32 points, the fifth-seeded Lady Lions defeated ninth-seeded Maurepas 71-13 Thursday at Holden High School.
Martin scored 20 of her game-high total in the first quarter where French Settlement outscored Maurepas 30-0. The Lady Lions went on to lead 44-3 at halftime and 57-8 after three quarters.
Serenity Smith and Laura Cox each scored 13 and Mae Babin 10 for the Lady Lions who finished with 10 3-pointers.
Sloane Bercegeay had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Wolves.
French Settlement (11-1) faces either Live Oak or Walker at noon Saturday.
It was much the same for the fifth-seeded FSHS boys who rode the strength of 26-2 first-quarter run to a 59-17 win over ninth-seeded Maurepas.
The Lions (5-3) will meet either Holden or Springfield at 1:30 Saturday.
Center Cedrick Witkowski scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter. Boston Balfantz and Will McMorris each scored 10 for the Lions.
Maurepas was led by Dakota Guitreau and Colby Penalber with five points each.
