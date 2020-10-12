It didn’t take long for Mark Erdey to realize Ron Cox was a different kind of person.
“He was unlike any of the other kids,” Erdey said. “He seemed very focused, even at a young age. He was soft-spoken, but he would do whatever it took to get the job done.”
Cox, a former athlete at Springfield High who went on to play college basketball at McNeese State, passed away over the summer at the age of 56.
While Cox made a name for himself on the basketball court and was a member of the Bulldogs’ 1982 state championship team, Erdey said Cox could have excelled in any sport.
“He was an extremely good athlete,” Erdey said. “He was a good size. Everybody wanted him to play football because of his size, and he might have missed his calling. He might have been an NFL player. I don’t know because with his size and his quickness, he could have done anything he wanted to, but he loved basketball. But we all loved basketball, it seemed like, in Springfield. He concentrated his efforts on basketball.
“He ran track – it might have been as a favor to me – I don’t know. Nobody really cared that much about track, but I tried to get some guys together to be competitive, and he could do anything I asked him. If I wanted him to run the mile, he could have probably maybe won the district in that.”
Erdey said Cox’s leadership qualities stood out as a player.
“He kind of held himself to a higher standard, and he would try to pull the other kids along with him,” Erdey said. “I never heard him use profanity. He never wanted to … fight in the pick-up games, and we played a lot of pick-up games.”
“He was kind of like the guy at Springfield for years and years that everybody compared people to,” Erdey continued. “If you were compared to him, it was like you had a lot of potential, and could you live up to it? It seemed like nobody really could live up to that, but people tried.”
Cox signed with McNeese State, and the year after he graduated Erdey was named head basketball coach at Springfield. Erdey said he got an idea of the impact Cox had on the players in the program fairly quickly.
“My whole team wanted to go to the basketball camp at McNeese because Ronald signed with McNeese,” Erdey said. “I had to load up everybody in a van and drive them all the way over to Lake Charles. There were other basketball camps all over the country, really, but they had to go to the one ay McNeese because Ronald signed there. We went over there, and we got to meet a lot of the players and they stayed for a week. It was a lot of fun.”
“The kids looked up to him so much, and I wanted to try to make that happen for them,” Erdey said. “If they could follow in his footsteps, I knew we’d be a success, and really, our program over the years was pretty successful, and he was a big part of that. He had a big hand in that.”
Hall of Famer Joe Dumars was Cox’s roommate at McNeese, and he played two seasons with him, but that was something people might have to pull out of him.
“He’s not a name-dropper,” Erdey said. “If you asked him or talked about it, you’d have to bring it up though. He would never bring it up.”
As a freshman, Cox averaged 7.2 points and five rebounds a game, while leading the team with a 54.2 field goal percentage.
After missing the 1984-85 season with a knee injury, Cox returned to help the Cowboys to a 21-11 record, good for second place in the Southland Conference and the program’s most wins in 12 years. McNeese beat Dayton in the first round of the NIT before a Louisiana Tech team featuring Karl Malone defeated the Cowboys in the second round.
In 115 games at McNeese, Cox scored 726 points, had 475 rebounds and shot 50.7 percent from the field.
When his playing days came to an end, Cox became a coach, starting his career on Norman Picou’s staff at Ruston High.
“I knew immediately who I wanted as my No. 1 assistant, and it was Ron Cox,” said Picou, who also coached at Doyle and Springfield. “He had no coaching experience, but I knew him from his character, his family, his devotion to the Lord, and I knew he would be an excellent addition to any staff, so I hired him at Ruston High School.”
Cox stayed there one season before spending time on Tommy Joe Eagles’ staff at Auburn. Then Cox got a chance to come home, joining Picou as an assistant coach on Don Wilson’s staff at Southeastern Louisiana.
“There was no one else,” Picou said of adding Cox to the SLU staff. “It was a very short list. One person. I knew his heart. I knew his demeanor. He was just like a gentle giant. The players loved him.”
“He’s just one of those good guys that’s got his life and got everything prioritized right,” Picou said. “You hear people talk about God and family and whatever else, but he truly lived his life that way. There’s no question he’s in a better place than you and I are in right now.”
Picou said Cox made his mark as a recruiter on the college level.
“When you met him, he didn’t have to say anything about his faith, but you knew it,” Picou said. “When people are that strong as Christians, and we went into a home, they knew, and they knew that they could trust their son with Ron and he would always look out for them, for their best interests. He would be fair. He never made promises about playing time. He’d say your son will have an opportunity to turn this into whatever he wants it to be. If he earns playing time, he’ll get it. If he doesn’t, he’ll have to do some things to earn it – no promises for that, but just a promise that we’re going to make sure that he does what he’s supposed to do to the best of our ability. And (Cox) stressed life after basketball, getting a degree …”
“I just can’t say enough about him.”
Picou said another plus was Cox’s easy-going demeanor.
“He was so good at calming players down, because every once in a while, I’d get after them pretty good, and then Ron would always be able to put his arm around them and love them and tell them, ‘hey, what we do and what Coach Picou does is to help you and get you to push yourself further than you think you can to become the player you need to be,’” Picou said. “He was always the glue that kept everything together. He really was.”
That was on display off the court as well, with Picou recalling a road trip he and Cox took trying to get from a home visit in Mississippi to a game in Birmingham, Ala.
“That was before the days of cell phones,” Picou said. “You couldn’t just put an address in a phone and it would tell you how many miles it was and how long it took to get there, so we’d just kind of look at a map and we’d kind of guesstimate that it’s about two hours away.”
The pair stopped to get gas, and while Cox was filling up, Picou went inside to pay for the gas and get cold drinks. Cox came into the store after that, and at that point, the pair realized the keys were locked in their car.
Picou said they eventually had to call a locksmith, and by the time that was done, it was well past midnight. Then it began to rain.
“It didn’t rain quite like it did in 2016 in Louisiana, but it rained hard,” Picou said. “We left and headed toward Birmingham. Because we had to drive so slow with the rain and because it was so much further than we thought, it took us six hours to get to get to Birmingham, Ala., and when we got there, it was daylight.”
Picou said the pair checked into their hotel and got some sleep, but he said traveling with Cox made a trying situation bearable.
“He just brought a little humor to it and kind of laughed and chuckled,” Picou said. “He said, ‘coach, we’re going to get there. I’m going to drive. We’re going to get there. We’re in good shape.’ But that’s the kind of guy he was.”
Cox stayed at Southeastern for eight years as an assistant, coaching under Wilson, Picou and John Lyles.
“His loyalty was second to none – always completely and totally loyal,” Picou said. “Now, as an assistant coach, I’m sure he didn’t always agree with everything I did, but he was totally, completely loyal and stayed with me and had my back 100 percent all the time. We worked together. We were co-workers, but more than that is that we were friends. To be able to have a friendship that long … His loyalty and his friendship and his example that he set, the way he lived his life, means more to me than anything else.”
Cox moved on to Tennessee State University then returned to Ruston High School as head coach, leading the program to three playoff appearances. From there, he came back to Livingston Parish, coaching at Albany and in the process becoming the first black head coach in Livingston Parish since integration.
Erdey said he enjoyed getting to re-connected with his former player while both were coaching.
“We’d always talk on the phone maybe before or after the game and talk about the kids,” Erdey said. “It wasn’t necessarily about winning for him. He wanted to see kids do the best they could. Even though I was older than him, I feel like I learned a lot from him along the way, just with his mannerisms and the way he approached the sport and the way he dealt with other people.”
“Naturally, we wanted to win – he wanted to win, and I did too – but we still kept it pretty light with our conversations,” Erdey continued. “We mostly talked about the kids because he knew every one of those kids that played for me. He was probably kin to a lot of them, so he wanted to see them do well, and we would talk not necessarily about who won the game.”
Cox went on to coach at St. Helena Central and retired in 2019 as assistant principal and basketball coach at Amite, according to his obituary.
“Really, I could see him succeeding in anything he wanted to because he was that focused and that driven,” Erdey said. “A lot of kids at that age, when they’re 17 or 18 years old, they say they want to be a coach when they graduate college or whatever, but he made it happen. He stuck with it. He got in the right places. He coached at big-time universities, coached at small ones. He coached at every single level, and not many people can make that happen.”
Erdey said it will be an adjustment for him without Cox around.
“It’s going to be tough just because used to, even when he wasn’t coaching, he’d go to a lot of games,” Erdey said. “We would talk. We were constantly talking basketball. He would call me every now and then. We’d talk about this kid or that kid. I’m going to miss him a lot. He was such a great guy, such a great guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.