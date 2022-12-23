ALBANY – The Denham Springs High boys basketball team put together a solid team win heading into the Christmas break, while Albany is still finding its way this season.
Ten players scored for the Yellow Jackets, including four in double figures, as Denham Springs pulled away for a 74-29 win Thursday at Albany.
“We’ve played a lot of games on the road this year,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after his team moved to 9-5 while getting its fourth straight win. “A lot of that is because we’re returning home games that we had from last year – this is an example of one of them here – and so we’ve kind of gotten used to being on the road. I thought at Istrouma (a 62-28 win last Friday) we played really well. Tonight, I thought we got off to a little slow start, but once we started going, we were aggressive, and I was pleased with the outcome.”
Albany dropped to 3-7 on the season, and first-year Hornets coach Brandon Wagner said getting into the weight room during the offseason will be a priority.
“They’re very well coached, and they’re a seasoned team,” Wagner said of the Yellow Jackets. “We only have two seniors, and one of them has COVID right now, so we’re playing with a bunch of youngsters. It takes time. Their program is already well-established, and it’s taking us a little time to get to that point.”
“Obviously, you could tell that Denham Springs was much stronger than we were, and that was the difference,” Wagner continued.
DSHS led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter and began to expand its lead in the second, capitalizing on Hornet turnovers while working its inside game to pull ahead 28-14.
Seth Hoffman-Olmo followed with the Hornets’ final basket of the first half, and a pair of free throws by Denham’s De’Jean Golmond keyed a 10-0 run, putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 38-16 at halftime on Jacori Gross’ putback.
Gross scored all seven of his points in the second quarter, while Maison Vorise added six of his 12 as five players scored for DSHS in the span.
“I thought Jacori Gross had a good first half there,” Caballero said. “He didn’t play last year, so he’s still a little rusty and his confidence level’s not real high, but tonight I saw the old Jacori that was around for a little bit last year, and I thought we started playing a little more inside out. In that first quarter, I think the first three shots might have been threes. That’s what the zone wants, especially when they’re at home.”
The Yellow Jackets stretched the lead to 41-16 before Albany’s Aidan Casteel and Denham Springs’ Brock Smith traded 3-pointers and Hoffman-Olmo hit a pair of free throws to make the score 44-20.
Denham Springs worked the defensive boards, limiting the Hornets to one shot most of the time while turning defensive rebounds into points, closing out the quarter with a 19-3 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Smith and an inside basket from Vorise at the buzzer for a 63-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We were doubling a lot, and they were making shots,” Caballero said. “It’s their floor, their gym, and they made some threes, and it kept them in there, so at halftime we decided we were going to pressure but we were going to cut back on the doubling and contest those … shots and make it a little tougher for them to score.”
Jermaine O’Conner and Smith did most of the damage for the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter with O’Conner scoring 10 of his 12 points and Smith scoring eight of his 13. Smith hit three 3-pointers in the game.
“Me and my team, we’ve got to pass the ball,” O’Conner said. “I was scoring it from the baseline. It was just me getting after it, me having the dog in me and fighting and just playing hard. You’ve got to box and play your game.”
Both coaches worked their benches in the fourth quarter, with Jesse Crain scoring all five of his points, including a 3-pointer, to get the Hornets within 66-27.
“It’s huge, because really, we’re all young guys,” Wagner said of being able to play his bench players. “Our whole team is full of young guys. We have two seniors, we have three juniors, and the rest are sophomores and freshmen. It’s all about building for the future, and I’m really excited for what the future is going to hold for us.”
Bryant Coleman scored eight of his 12 points for the Yellow Jackets in the final period.
“I think it’s important to reward them a little bit for the hard work they do at practice,” Caballero said, noting the Yellow Jackets are dressing 12 players for varsity and J.K. O’Conner missed the game with an injury. “I’ve got four seniors who don’t play on the JV team, so you try to get them in there and get some minutes, and tonight we were able to do it.”
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a basket by James Taylor, who scored all seven of his points in the first quarter before Albany’s Colton Courtney hit a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Denham pulled ahead 8-3 on a basket by Smith, but the Hornets scored six straight points as Tavorian Hart hit one basket and Trenton Martin two consecutive, giving Albany a 9-8 lead.
“It’s just buying into the process,” Wagner said. “Trying to get them to understand how to win, that’s been huge. I’m trying to get them to understand that we have to be overcomers, not complainers.”
Courtney had six points on two 3-pointers, while Martin scored all six of his points in the first quarter. Hoffman-Olmo and Hart each had four as no player hit double-digit scoring for the Hornets.
An inside basket by Coleman keyed an 8-0 run by the Yellow Jackets before Martin hit two free throws with seven seconds left in the first quarter.
Golmond’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put Denham Springs ahead 19-11 heading into the second quarter.
“It’s all about getting better,” Wagner said. “This game was a reality check for us because we had a nice game (against Independence on Tuesday) night. It’s all about keep getting better, keep getting better. They were stronger, so we need to get stronger.”
