Albany-Denham Springs Basketball Bryant Coleman, Seth Hoffman-Olmo, Trenton Martin, Colton Courtney

Denham Springs' Bryant Coleman (32) eyes the basket as Albany's Trenton Martin (20), Seth Hoffman-Olmo (21) and Colton Courtney (5) defend during Thursday's game.

ALBANY – The Denham Springs High boys basketball team put together a solid team win heading into the Christmas break, while Albany is still finding its way this season.

Ten players scored for the Yellow Jackets, including four in double figures, as Denham Springs pulled away for a 74-29 win Thursday at Albany.

Denham Springs High's Jermaine O'Conner discusses the Yellow Jackets' win at Albany.
Albany-DSHS Basketball Seth Hoffman-Olmo, Jermaine O'Conner, Brock Smith

Albany's Seth Hoffman-Olmo eyes the basket as Denham Springs' Jermaine O'Conner and Brock Smith defend during Thursday's game at Albany.

