LSU basketball coach Will Wade announced Wednesday that he’s added former Tigers standout and Denham Springs native Tasmin Mitchell to his coaching staff.
Wade, who is attending the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., delivered the news to a group of reporters that Mitchell, 33, would become his third full-time assistant. He replaces Tony Benford, who left to join the staff at TCU after serving as the team’s interim coach during the SEC tournament and NCAA Tournament.
Mitchell's position change is still subject to approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors.
"First off, I would like to thank God for this opportunity because without him I would not be here,” Mitchell said in a release from LSU. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to be able to coach at the University I love and am most passionate about. I am humbled to have been a student-athlete for the men’s basketball program and now be able to join Coach Wade and his coaching staff to build and continue the great tradition of the LSU basketball program that I once was a part of.
“Coach Wade and his staff have done a great job turning this program around and I couldn’t be more excited to be able to contribute and bring my experiences and knowledge of the game to the program as an assistant coach. I will always take great pride in this program and community and am excited for the journey ahead for LSU Basketball. Geaux Tigers!!!”
Mitchell, a former member of the NBA’s G-League who played professionally in France, Russia and Israel, first joined Wade’s staff two years ago in a non-coaching capacity as the program’s Director of Student-Athlete Development.
Mitchell remains one of the most decorated players in LSU history, finishing his career in 2010 as only one of three players to score more than 1,000 points, grab 500 rebounds, dish out 200 assists and get 100 steals.
He concluded his career as the third-leading scorer with 1,948 points, trailing only Pete Maravich and Rudy Macklin, and was sixth in rebounds with 950.
Mitchell’s 4,692 minutes played represent the most in school history during a career in which he started on LSU’s Final Four team and played on two SEC championship squads.
During his stellar career at Denham Springs High, Mitchell was a four-time selection to the Class 5A All-State and All-Parish teams. He was also selected the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2005 and earned a spot on the Parade All-American team.
