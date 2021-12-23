DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High basketball team got exactly what it needed in its game with St. Helena Central on Wednesday.
Nine players scored as the Yellow Jackets bounced back from a three-point loss to Tara with a 64-42 win over the Hawks at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“We were really disappointed (Tuesday) night,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after his team moved to 12-4. “Take nothing away from Tara. Tara outplayed us (Tuesday) night, but I kind of got the feeling on Monday when we went to Broadmoor (a 51-40 win), our routine was broken up a little bit. For young kids that are used to getting up at a certain time and then going to school and then coming to practice, when you break that, sometimes you stay up a little too late, and I thought that I saw that on Monday night, and it really hit hard (Tuesday) night. But tonight, they were tough. The kids were tough, came back and fought tonight against a good St. Helena team.”
The Yellow Jackets had to overcome some obstacles to notch the win after jumping out to a 6-2 lead.
St. Helena went 6-for-10 from the line in the opening quarter while grabbing a 15-9 advantage.
Denham’s Nick Cosby converted on a three-point play, and Garrett Guillory, who had 12 points, was fouled after converting a turnover under the basket into a bucket.
Guillory missed the ensuing free throw, but Cosby pulled down the rebound and hit an inside basket to put the Yellow Jackets up 16-15.
“They weren’t boxing out, so I just went in, grabbed the rebound, looked for somebody, and I didn’t find anybody, so I just took it to the goal and scored it,” said Cosby, who finished with 16 points.
Maison Vorise’s jumper at the buzzer put Denham ahead 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Helena tied the score at 18-18 on a three-point play to start the second quarter.
From there, Denham Springs began to pull away, and did so without starters Jordan Reams and JaBarry Fortenberry on the bench in foul trouble. The Yellow Jackets are also battling some injuries.
The Yellow Jackets worked the defensive boards and took advantage of St. Helena turnovers, sparking a 12-0 run, capped by Vorise’s jumper, for a 30-18 lead.
“We just tried to really just run the offense and get our points through the offense,” said Vorise, who finished with a steady 15 points. “Nobody really tried to go out somewhere and just score one-on-one. We just tried to get all our points through the offense.”
St. Helena hit two free throws to cut the lead to 30-20 at halftime. Five DSHS players had two fouls at halftime.
“You’ve got to credit those guys that came in there in that second quarter when we got in a little foul trouble,” Caballero said. “I thought that Hayden Jarrell and Jonas Clarke came in there and had a great second quarter and pushed that lead up to 10, and then when those guys came back, they were fresh in that third quarter. This was a team win tonight.”
“You never know when your name’s going to get called,” Caballero continued. “I thought (Tuesday) night, we had some guys step up in that second half. We just kind of ran out of time, but tonight, I thought that second quarter was a huge key for us.”
Clarke had four points in the second quarter, while Jarrell scored two.
Reams and Fortenberry returned to the game in the third quarter, and the Yellow Jackets started with a 6-0 burst, capped by Reams’ transition layup, pushing the lead to 36-20.
The Yellow Jackets continued to work the defensive boards, frequently limiting the Hawks to one shot.
Vorise’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 43-24 before Fortenberry’s free throw put the Yellow Jackets ahead 48-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We did well rebounding tonight,” Vorise said. “They had a couple of big men. We only have one big man, so we just tried to box out and make sure we keep them off the boards – no second-chance points.”
Cosby scored seven points during a run which put the Yellow Jackets ahead 57-31, and with roughly four minutes left in the game, Caballero began emptying his bench.
“We followed the game plan, and we all just came out with energy and did what we were supposed to and got the ‘W’,” Cosby said. “Once we got the momentum, we just stuck with it. We all fed off each other’s energy, and we all played well.”
James Taylor’s steal and layup put Denham ahead 64-37 before St. Helena scored the final five points of the game.
“That’s good,” Caballero said after getting all of his available players playing time. “They work hard every day. They’re not bad players by any means. We just happen to have six seniors on this team, and those guys made the most of their time. I was excited for them. It was a good Christmas. That’s what I told them, ‘Merry Christmas.’”
“We’re going to still got at 10 in the morning (Thursday for practice),” Caballero said with a smile. “I know they were waiting for me to give them that day off, but no, we’re going to go at 10 in the morning, and we’ll take Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.