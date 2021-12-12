Denham Springs High swept the third-place games, while Springfield did the same in the consolation games at the Livingston Parish Tournament on Saturday at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym.
On the boys’ side, DSHS used a run coming out of halftime to key a 62-54 win over French Settlement to take third place, while Springfield edged Doyle to win the consolation title.
In girls action, the Lady Jackets pulled away from Holden for a 55-47 win to take third place, while a big third quarter keyed Springfield’s 63-34 win over French Settlement to take the consolation title.
BOYS GAMES
THIRD PLACE
DENHAM SPRINGS 62, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 54
Denham Springs snapped a 25-25 halftime tie with a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and never trailed after.
FSHS tied the game at 38-38 on Edward Allison’s basket, but Jordan Reams’ 3-pointer at the buzzer put DSHS ahead 45-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Reams paced the Yellow Jackets, with 24 points, going 8-for-8 from the line and hitting two 3-pointers. Ja’Barry Fortenberry added 16 points, and Garrett Guillory scored 12.
The Lions got within 45-40 before Denham answered with a 6-0 burst. FSHS got as close as six the rest of the way.
In the first half, Denham pulled ahead 25-18 on a basket by Reams, but a 3-pointer by Draven Smith sparked a 7-0 burst that tied the game at halftime.
Smith led FSHS with 19 points, while Allison added 18.
SPRINGFIELD 49, DOYLE 46
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Owen Hodges and Amir Chaney each scored 10, with Chaney putting in eight in the first quarter.
Nine players scored, with none in double figures, for Doyle.
Garrett Shoemaker and Payton Jones each scored nine, while Wyatt Shoemaker had eight and Abedn Kennedy seven.
GIRLS GAMES
THIRD PLACE
DENHAM SPRINGS 55, HOLDEN 47
Holden led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 19-16 midway through the second quarter when DSHS turned up the defensive pressure and worked its transition game to key a 15-2 run that put the Lady Jackets up 31-21 at halftime.
Taylor Smith’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 41-28 before Oliva Slack’s three-point play put DSHS ahead 44-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Holden capitalized on DSHS turnovers in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to five three times in the fourth quarter, the last time at 51-46 when Brooke Foster was unable to convert on a three-point play.
DSHS put together a 4-0 burst before Emmaleigh Bertrand’s free throw with 22.7 seconds left capped the scoring.
Taylor Smith paced DSHS with 19 points, while Slack added 11.
Foster led Holden with 17 points, while Cambree Courtney scored 12.
CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP
SPRINGFIELD 62, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 34
The Lady Bulldogs led 30-20 at halftime and went on a 23-4 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Emersyn Neal and Aniya Pinestraw each scored 15 to lead Springfield, with Neal scoring nine in the third quarter. Tessa Jones and Jaci Williams each added 10.
Brooke Dupuy led FSHS with 11 points, while Laney Wilson scored seven and Brooke Karpinski six.
