The Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Class 2A All-State team has a bit of a District 10-2A flavor this season with five players from the district earning recognition.
Leading the way is Doyle’s Presleigh Scott, who made the first team after helping the Lady Tigers to a state runner-up finish, averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game.
Scott, the District 10 -2A MVP, signed with Southeastern Louisiana University.
“I think she’s going to do well at Southeastern,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “I don’t really know their plans for her as far as position-wise and what they want her to do, but she’ll do whatever they want her to do. She’s adaptable, and she runs well, especially in the open court, so I can just imagine her at the next level. I think she’s going to do really good things.”
Scott was joined on the first team by Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister, Rayville’s Amari West, Lafayette Christian’s Jada Richard and Jade Brumfield of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Brister, a Nicholls State signee, averaged 19.8 points per game and earned Outstanding Player honors after helping her team to the Class 2A state title earlier this month.
Lake Arthur’s Vickie Sketoe was selected the Coach of the Year after guiding her team to its first state title since 1976.
Doyle’s Elise Jones made the second team after averaging 20 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.
“Defensively, she always guarded the other team’s best player – big, small, in-between, it didn’t matter,” White said of Jones. “She stepped up to every challenge she’s ever had, and then we watched her offensive game get to develop. She’s a calm force out there for us. She’s very stoic. Not a lot changes for her, and you need that. You need someone out on the floor who is calm and who is a big presence in every situation. She really does that.”
“I just think it’s a testament to the work they’ve put in,” White said of her All-State players. “Both of them are super-hard workers. You couldn’t ask for better leaders, and I’m glad for both of them. They deserve all the recognition that they’re able to get. We’re very proud for them, and that’s big for our program. We’re excited about that.”
Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines, Lakeview’s Ja’Naiya Fisher, Franklin’s Amari Butler and Episcopal’s Izzy Besselman round out the second team.
On the boys side, three players from District 10-2A earned honorable mention recognition, led by French Settlement’s Edward Allison, who was the league MVP after averaging 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
“He’s extremely deserving,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said of Allison. “He puts in all the work, the extra time, so give him credit on that. He works his butt off. He’s in the gym 24 7, it feels like. He’s in there working on different parts of his game. I’m sure he’s going to be honored. I know I’m super proud of him. I know the team’s going to be proud of him, happy for him. It’s just a testament of all the hard work and dedication he’s put into the game and the time on and off the floor and the work he put into this team this year.”
Meanwhile, Doyle had two honorable mention selections in Braden Keen and Andrew Yuratich, who helped the Tigers advance to the 2A quarterfinals.
“I’m obviously very happy for them,” Doyle boys coach Daniel Kennedy said. “They’ve been not just good for our program this year, they have been for several years, and it’s good to see them get some recognition across the state.”
Keen averaged 14.6 points, five rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game, while Yuratich averaged 14 points, 5.6 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
“There’s no mistaking the ball is in his hands the majority of the time, and he’s the guy and the energy that gets us going,” Kennedy said of Keen. “I think he did a phenomenal job. You look at our team this year with having four guys in double figures. Well, that doesn’t happen without a point guard that is making things happen. He was definitely that for us.
“Andrew was very consistent,” Kennedy continued. “He always had the potential to get 30, but he was just such a good team player that really and truly, if he would have been on a team that didn’t have other good guys, he probably could have put up almost 30 a game. He’s that talented. He can shoot it, put it on the floor. With his length, he can post up, he can finish at the rim. There’s really nothing basketball-wise that Andrew couldn’t do. I’m just fortunate enough that I think that he was such a good teammate and didn’t want to try to be too much because he knew that he was a part of a good team and other guys were obviously capable as well.”
The boys first team is made up of Rayville’s Kashie Natt, Franklin’s Travis Zeno, Dunham’s Carlos Stewart, Port Allen’s Tawasky Johnson and Newman’s Chris Lockett.
Stewart, who averaged 32.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.8 steals per game, was selected Outstanding Player, while Dunham’s Johnathan Pixley was Coach of the Year after guiding Dunham to its third Division III title in five seasons.
Jourdain Dishman of Menard, Parker McNees of Notre Dame, Elijah Pete of Lafayette Christian, J’Michael Gray of Franklin and Ze’Quarrius Rhone of Many make up the boys second team.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAMS
Boys
First team
Player School ht cl avg
Kashie Natt Rayville 6-2 Sr. 18.0
Travis Zeno Franklin 5-9 Sr. 21.1
Carlos Stewart Dunham 6-1 Sr. 32.1
Tawasky Johnson Port Allen 5-10 Sr. 15.0
Chris Lockett Newman 6-5 So. 19.0
Second team
Player School ht cl avg
Jourdain Dishman Menard 6-8 Sr. 17.5
Parker McNees Notre Dame 6-3 Sr. 25.8
Elijah Pete Lafayette Christian 6-2 Sr. 16.5
J’Michael Gray Franklin 5-9 Jr. 22.5
Ze’ Quarrius Rhone Many 6-2 Sr. 16.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CARLOS STEWART, DUNHAM
COACH OF THE YEAR: JONATHAN PIXLEY, DUNHAM
HONORABLE MENTION: Johnny Nelson, Rapides; Car’tracus Mitchell, Rapides; Lee Posey IV, Oakdale; Javonte Howard, Lakeview; Canin Jefferson, Newman; Kameron Williams, Lafayette Christian; Zyquarius Cowart, Rayville; Elliot McQuillan, Port Allen; Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal; Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana; Braden Keen, Doyle; Edward Allison, French Settlement; Andrew Yuratich, Doyle.
Girls
First team
Player School ht cl avg
Amari West Rayville 5-7 Jr. 26.0
Deonna Brister Lake Arthur 5-10 Sr. 19.8
Jada Richard Lafayette Christian 5-7 Fr. 21.2
Jade Brumfield S.T. Aquinas 5-6 Sr. 18.0
Presleigh Scott Doyle 5-10 Sr. 22.6
Second team
Player School ht cl avg
Peyton Hines Avoyelles Charter 5-10 Jr. 20.3
Ja’Naiya Fisher Lakeview 5-3 8th 20.1
Amari Butler Franklin 5-8 So. 17.0
Elise Jones Doyle 5-9 Sr. 19.3
Izzy Besselman Episcopal 6-0 Jr. 19.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DEONNA BRISTER, LAKE ARTHUR
COACH OF THE YEAR: VICKIE SKETOE, LAKE ARTHUR
HONORABLE MENTION: Makenzie Joseph, Vinton; Kelly Norris, Rosepine; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Jameisha Fisher, Lakeview; Samiyah Smith, Rayville; Ava Roy, Avoyelles Charter; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; Monique Patterson, Lafayette Christian; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Mya Brown, St. Charles Catholic; Trinity Williams, Newman; Tomyree Thompson, St. Mary’s Academy; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Jewel Jones, Episcopal; Lyric Nelson, Port Allen.
