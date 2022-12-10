The Doyle boys and Denham Springs girls picked up wins in the Livingston Parish Tournament Friday to advance to Saturday’s consolation finals at the Doyle Elementary gym.
Denham Springs held Live Oak to single digits in each quarter to key a 48-27 win, while Doyle and Springfield combined for 16 3-pointers as the Tigers grabbed a 71-47 win.
Denham Springs and Holden square off in the girls consolation game at noon, while Holden and Doyle tangle in the boys consolation game at 1:30 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS 48, LIVE OAK 27
Denham Springs led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 28-16 at halftime before pulling away with a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter.
Zoey Garidel led DSHS with 10 points, while Kennedi Lindsey, Raegan White and Olivia Slack each added eight. Lindsey had six points in the third quarter, while White had two 3-pointers.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 10 points, Taylor Barclay scored six and Da’Miaya Dunn had four.
The Tigers led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter behind Cody Lovett, who hit three of his four 3-pointers while scoring 11 of his 14 points.
Doyle, which went 13-for-14 from the line, led 38-19 at halftime.
Dequane Davis, who led Springfield with 20 points, scored 13 in the third quarter, but the Tigers led 52-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Jachin Kennedy led Doyle with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Payton Jones scored 13, including a 7-for-7 effort at the line.
Rowen Harris had 14 for Springfield with four 3-pointers.
