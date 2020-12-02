Doyle got off to a solid start on its way to a 61-54 road win over Episcopal on Tuesday.
The Tigers led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime before outscoring the Knights 12-11 in the third quarter.
Hartland Litolff led the Tigers with 14 points, Braden Keen added 13, Andrew Yuratich scored eight, and Tyson Stewart chipped in seven with six in the fourth quarter.
Doyle was 9-for-14 from the line, while Episcopal went 16-for-24 with six 3-pointers.
