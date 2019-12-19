The Doyle basketball teams picked up wins on Thursday as part of the Hanson Memorial Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Tigers held Acadiana to single-digit scoring in three quarters to cruise to a 65-27 win, while the Tigers had three players score in double figures in a 64-58 win over West St. Mary
GIRLS GAME
DOYLE 65, ACADIANA 27
Doyle led 44-15 at halftime in the rout, and Presleigh Scott had 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers.
Elise Jones added 16 points, Meghan Watson scored nine and Kourtlyn Lacey and Madison Duhon each scored seven.
BOYS GAME
DOYLE 64, WEST ST. MARY 58
Doyle led 30-34 at halftime and 44-33 heading into the fourth quarter before West St. Mary made a run.
Andrew Yuratich led the Tigers with 20 points, going 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter. John Barrios added 17 points with eight in the third quarter, and Thomas Hodges added 14 points with eight in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.