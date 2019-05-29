The Woodlawn summer basketball league kicks off Wednesday, and the goals for Doyle and Holden are pretty similar heading into the summer.
“I think it’s more about evaluating talent, trying to just see who’s made strides in the offseason, who is pushing themselves to want to be better,” first-year Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “It’s less about trying to go out and game plan and win. It’s more about giving guys a chance to just play and go out there and see what kind of skills they’ve actually acquired during this offseason period.”
While DuBois will be installing new schemes for the Rockets and will be looking to replace a core group of seniors lost to graduation, Doyle lost just two seniors from last season.
“I try to use it as just an evaluation, guys are playing hard or understanding concepts that you’re teaching offensively and defensively and see if we can compete,” Tigers coach Daniel Kennedy said of his team’s summer work. “We’re just trying to give everybody some minutes (so) that we can evaluate them …”
DuBois said the main focus in practices since he took over for Kenny Almond has been on fundamentals of skill development, shooting, ball handling and defense – aspects he’ll be paying attention to during summer league play. At the same time, he’s hoping to implement those new schemes.
“We want to see who’s really taking it to heart and working hard and getting after it and who’s not,” DuBois said. “It’s a lot easier to see that when you allow them the opportunity to play and do that at a competitive level.
“I think as the summer progresses, we’re hoping to see not only our skill development progress, but also some of those systems kind of be put in place piece by piece,” DuBois continued. “Of course, we don’t want to try to throw the whole hog at them without a fork, so you’ve got to kind of cut it up a little bit and chop it into pieces and give them a little bit at a time, that way they’re able to handle it.”
The Rockets play Woodlawn at 2:10 p.m. to kick off the league’s schedule Wednesday and will also face Doyle, Central and Walker during league play.
“That’s good and bad,” DuBois said. “We’re going to have to play teams that are more athletic than us as we go through the season, even in Class B. We’re not the most athletic group of guys in the world, so we’re going to have to get used to playing against guys that are maybe a little quicker, maybe a little more athletic, so that’s going to give us a great challenge there.
“I think the challenge and the competition level is always going to be good for us. If you’re shying away from competition, then why even be out here?”
Holden will also get a chance to play district opponent Runnels after both teams lost key players.
“It will be interesting to see how our younger guys kind of respond to some more playing time and how theirs do as well and just get a feel for where we are,” DuBois said.
DuBois is looking to build around returning juniors Hartland Litolff, Jake Forbes and Dylan Gueldner.
“All three of those guys are going to have to be leaders for us this year,” DuBois said. “I told them they’re essentially going to have be seniors because of their varsity minutes (from last season) and the fact that we lack any senior class.
“We’re trying to see if anybody wants to challenge those guys and find their way into that lineup. We have a lot of options, I believe. It’s just who’s willing to go out and do a little bit of extra work to make it happen?”
DuBois said he’s looking forward to seeing his team compete in the league.
“We have some pretty solid athletes for Class B, and I think we have some guys who, if they really push themselves and work hard, they have the opportunity to really surprise some people with how well they can play,” DuBois said. “Now all that depends on what they want to do and how far they want to go as well.”
Doyle, meanwhile, opens league play Wednesday playing St. Michael at 4:40 p.m. The Tigers also have games scheduled against Runnels, Live Oak and Denham Springs over the summer.
“I want to play good teams because I want to see what our weaknesses are,” Kennedy said.
“We like to play fast,” Kennedy continued. “We’ll be a man-to-man defensive team. Offensively, we may struggle a little bit early on because we haven’t done anything in a while. That will be expected, but I’m not too worried about the summer as long as we’re competing and trying hard and doing the concepts that we teach.”
Kennedy said the summer league will give him a chance to tweak the team’s schemes, if necessary.
“From a coaching standpoint, maybe we need to change our system offensively because we’ve got some bigger guys, so we might need to run some high-low stuff or slow the game down, or we’re going to be small and fast, we need to speed things up,” Kennedy said. “Just trying to evaluate them as individuals and what we need to work on, but also, ‘hey, this is what our team needs to do.’”
The Tigers’ top returnees are juniors Braden Keen and Andrew Yuratich, while Thomas Hodges returns for his senior season after sitting out as a junior. The team also added Hunter Bankston, who will be a junior
“Really, everybody else is coming back,” Kennedy said. “We’re just expecting everybody to try to get a little better. As long as everybody gets a little bit better and we play well together with chemistry, I think we’ll be OK.”
