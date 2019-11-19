John Barrios scored 19 points and Doyle held Amite to 15 points in the first half of a 70-44 road win to open the season Monday.
The Tigers led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 37-15 at halftime with Barrios scoring 17 points in the first half.
Doyle extended the lead to 55-30 heading into the final period.
Andrew Yuratich added 12 points, and Landon Wolfe scored 10 as 11 players chipped in points for Doyle.
