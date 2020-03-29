Doyle’s Presleigh Scott may have been a little apprehensive about being a leader for the Lady Tigers as a sophomore, but as a junior, not so much.
Partially because of that, Scott was selected the Outstanding Player on the Class 2A All-State basketball team selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, which was released Sunday.
“You know Presleigh,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “She’s very deserving of that. She worked all summer and she got so much better from her 10th grade year to her 11th-grade year. She kind of sparks our team. She runs for us, and she kind of makes us go.”
“You’ve got to give props where props are due,” White continued. “We’re proud of her and glad that she got that recognition.”
After last season’s quarterfinal loss to Rayville, Scott dedicated herself to becoming a better player, working with a personal trainer three times a week, focusing on ballhandling, shooting and attacking the goal. Scott said she also did CrossFit for a few months to improve her strength.
“I think it helped tremendously not only on my skills but on my confidence because I felt more confident that I could actually do those skills,” Scott said.
“It was huge,” Scott continued. “I believe if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have had the year I had. I just saw results from last year to this year. It just really helped me tremendously.”
Scott, who averaged 19.7 points per game in helping Doyle to its first state title since 1979, said those summer workouts also helped her become more of a leader this season.
“I wanted to take it (leadership role),” Scott said of last season. “I think I did a little bit, but I don’t think I embraced it as much as I did this year …”
“This year, now that I wasn’t technically ‘the younger one’, I really tried to be the leader and tried to get everybody hyped up and tried to just keep the pace going and keep everybody’s head held high,” Scott continued.
White praised Scott’s summer work.
“We have certain mandatory things that they have to do for us (over the summer), but she took that above and beyond,” White said. “She went and played a pretty elite AAU team, and she was in the gym constantly working. Any time she could do something to get better, she did it. As a coach, you really love to see that out of a player because any time they’re making themselves better, they’re making the team better, so we count that as a win, for sure.”
Scott wasn’t the only member of the Doyle team honored, with White picking up Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Lady Tigers to a 32-3 record, including a 73-66 win over Red River in the championship.
“That’s not something I ever go after or anything like that,” White said of the honor. “I think that’s a testament to the team. Without them, I’m nobody. They did a great job of buying into our system. I had a vision in mind when I started this thing six years ago, and to see it come to life and have a team just buy in so completely and believe in what it is we wanted to do, which was put pressure offensively and defensively on the other team. To get to see that come together is great. I think it might be the best feeling you can have as a coach to watch them understand what it is you want and then to put that into practice. It’s pretty special, and they’re a pretty special group.”
Doyle teammates Meghan Watson, Claire Glascock and Elise Jones, who garnered Most Outstanding Player honors in the championship game, were honorable mention choices.
“Meghan’s a workhorse and she rebounds and she gets baskets under the basket that we need her to get,” White said. “Claire’s our shooter, and if you talk to her, she’ll tell you. She spots up when she gets that opportunity. She knows that’s her job, and she did a really good job of fulfilling that. EJ (Jones), of course, she’s our defensive specialist. She always guards the other team’s best player. It doesn’t matter if that person’s a guard, a post of in between, she’s got them. Offensively, she does a lot for us too. She handles the ball a lot. They’re just big parts of what we do.”
Scott commended her teammates’ effort after she fouled out in the championship game.
“It was just a rough night for me, but really just ended up winning, so that was really what we came to do,” she said.
Scott was joined on the first team by Ma’Kaila Lewis of Red River, Jaylyn James of District 10-2A foe and Division III state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, Kyren Whittington of District 10-2A team Northlake Christian and Tamera Johnson of Lafayette Christian.
French Settlement senior Dannah Martin was a second-team selection after averaging 25 points a game.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed of,” Martin said of the honor. “It’s a big accomplishment. To be recognized like that, it means a lot … for my hard work, for all the time I’ve put in. It’s an honor.”
Like Scott, Martin also credited her teammates after the Lady Lions advanced to the semifinals
“Obviously, I didn’t do it alone,” she said. “I had to have help from my teammates. Nothing I did would have come without that. I think that any time you step on the court, you step out there with four other players. You’re never going to step out there alone.
“I think that we did a really good job of playing to our strengths and playing our roles, and I think that everything that we did get out of that, whether it’s something I accomplished individually or we accomplished as a team, I think that each of us had a role in every single bit of that.”
Jade Brumfield of St. Thomas Aquinas, Deona Brister of Lake Arthur, Jalencia Pierre of Amite and Madison Bienvenu of Catholic-New Iberia round out the girls second team.
On the boys side, Kashie Natt of Rayville, Ladamien Bradford of Jonesboro-Hodge, Collin Holloway of Port Allen, Carlos Stewart of Dunham and Javon Ruffin of Newman made the first team.
Stewart was selected the Outstanding Player, while Derrick Jones of Port Allen was the Coach of the Year.
Nate Braden of Lakeview, DeShawn Jackson of Pickering, Jalen McDonald of Red River, Ricky Volland of Episcopal and Billy Francis Jr. of Lafayette Christian make up the second team.
It’s only been just over three weeks since the Lady Tigers won the state title, but White has already started looking to the future.
“I expect to be very competitive, and we’re going to give it a go,” White said. “Our style’s going to stay the same for the most part. I don’t ever envision myself trying to change what it is we do. I like what we do. I think we’re going to be a good basketball team. I do. I think it may take a few games to get people clicking as well as we clicked this year, but as long as they play through me, winning and winning big is going to be a goal.”
Scott knows there will likely be some pressure on the Lady Tigers next season, but she said the Lady Tigers won't be resting on this season's accomplishments.
“I think our heads will be definitely held up high because we’re very proud that we got to accomplish something,” she said. “We made history at Doyle. That doesn’t happen very often. I just think it will give us a lot of confidence for next year, but then that doesn’t mean we don’t need to stop working because we’re losing a lot of starters this year, and we’re going to have to work really hard if we want to keep it up for next year.
“I want to keep on working. I’m not going to stay satisfied. It motivates me … I have other goals. Of course I want to try to play in college, and that means I’ve just got to keep on working harder to try to accomplish those. I’m not done. If we can, we’re going to try to work hard, and I’m going to try to work hard so we can make it to state again next year. I believe we can with a lot of work.”
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Kashie Natt Rayville 6-2 Jr. 22.0
Ladamien Bradford Jonesboro-Hodge 6-4 Sr. 24.5
Collin Holloway Port Allen 6-6 Sr. 18.5
Carlos Stewart Dunham 6-0 Jr. 28.2
Javon Ruffin Newman 6-4 Jr. 22.3
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Nate Braden Lakeview 5-11 Sr. 15.3
DeShawn Jackson Pickering 6-3 Jr. 28.9
Jalen McDonald Red River 6-3 Sr. 18.0
Ricky Volland Episcopal 6-1 Sr. 16.6
Billy Francis Jr. Lafayette Christian 6-1 Sr. 18.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CARLOS STEWART, THE DUNHAM SCHOOL
COACH OF THE YEAR: DERRICK JONES, PORT ALLEN
Honorable mention
Salle Wilson, Dunham; D.J. Morgan, Episcopal; Tawasky Johnson, Port Allen; Landen Womack, Winnfield; Johnny Nelson, Rapides; B.J. Robertson, Avoyelles; Javian Willis, Catholic-New Iberia; David Brevelle, Menard; Jude Hopewell, Menard; Jamerrian Texada, Bunkie; Drew Heinen, Vinton; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Kenneth Bradley, Red River; J’Michael Gray, Franklin; Travis Zeno, Franklin; Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian; Deshon Bias, Vinton; Christopher Lockett Jr., Newman.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Ma’Kaila Lewis Red River 5-11 Sr. 22.3
Presleigh Scott Doyle 5-10 Jr. 19.7
Jaylyn James St. Thomas Aquinas 5-9 Jr. 19.5
Kyren Whittington Northlake Christian 5-9 20.2
Tamera Johnson Lafayette Christian 6-0 Sr. 19.0
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Dannah Martin French Settlement 5-5 Sr. 25.0
Jade Brumfield St. Thomas Aquinas 5-5 Jr. 20.0
Deona Brister Lake Arthur 5-11 Jr. 23.0
Jalencia Pierre Amite 5-9 So. 25.8
Madison Bienvenu Catholic-NI 6-0 Sr. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PRESLEIGH SCOTT, DOYLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: SAMANTHA WHITE, DOYLE
Honorable mention
Claire Glascock, Doyle; Meghan Watson, Doyle; Izzy Besselman, Episcopal; Morgyn Payne, Red River; Kaitlyn Antilley, Red River; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; Amari West, Rayville; JaNiaya Fisher, Lakeview; Cha’Dymond Sibley, Many; Amari Butler, Franklin; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Makhai Fernandez, Franklin; Sadie Stewart, North Caddo; Bethany Newton, Rapides; Peyton Hines, Avoyelles Charter; Elise Jones, Doyle; Brooklyn Fontenot, Kinder; Mackenzie Joseph, Vinton; Autumn Chaisson, Lafayette Christian; Ajayah Simpson, Lafayette Christian; Amari Butler, Franklin; Makhai Fernandez, Franklin.
