Doyle's basketball teams stayed undefeated in the Hanson Holiday Tournament in Franklin, with the Lady Tigers cruising to a 68-29 win over Hanson, and the Tigers picking up a 64-57 win over Houma Christian on Thursday.
BOYS GAME
DOYLE 64, HOUMA CHRISTIAN 57
The Tigers led 56-43 heading into the fourth quarter before Houma Christian put together a rally that came up short.
Andrew Yuratich led Doyle with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while John Barrios added 14 points. Logan Turner and Thomas Hodges each scored eight, with all of Turner's points coming in the third quarter.
GIRLS GAME
DOYLE 68, HANSON 29
The Lady Tigers led 27-5 after the first quarter and never looked back, with Meghan Watson and Claire Glascock each scoring eight points in the quarter.
Watson led Doyle with 16 points, Presleigh Scott added 11 and Elise Jones and Glascock each scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.