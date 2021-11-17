LIVINGSTON -- The prep basketball is just getting started, and that was more than evident in Tuesday’s game between Doyle and Holden.
Neither team really got on track as Doyle used a big third quarter to key a 53-34 win over the Rockets at Doyle.
“It was ugly basketball from an execution standpoint,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said after his team won its season opener. “Two teams that played really hard, and both teams struggled offensively. That’s what it waws”
Meanwhile, Holden dropped to 3-3, and Rockets coach Landon DuBois hinted some changes may be ahead for the team offensively.
“Obviously, we’re going to have to look at our offense, because we are struggling to put up points,” he said after the Rockets had 11 points in the first half. “The sad part is we’re playing such good defense and we’re getting after it on the defensive end of the floor. For us to not be able to put the ball in the hole, it’s frustrating for me as a coach, and I know it’s frustrating for them.”
Doyle led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and went to work on the boards to key a 6-0 burst, capped by Champ Morales’ steal and layup, which extended the lead to 14-4.
“In the first quarter, I thought we missed a lot of shots underneath the basket,” Kennedy said. “It was a close score, I was thinking, ‘Man, it feels like we should be up 10 or 12 points already if we just make some shots underneath the basket.’”
Morales led Doyle with 15 points, while Payton Jones added 10.
Holden’s Jake Forbes scored five points during a burst which cut the lead to 18-11 before Doyle went into halftime with a 20-11 lead.
Forbes paced the Rockets with 20 points.
A 3-pointer and free throw by Jones extended the lead to 28-15.
“We’re going to have to have somebody step up,” Kennedy said of one of the Tigers’ keys to success this season. “Obviously, we’re not as talented as we were from top to bottom, although we have some talent. We talk about this every year, it’s how well that can jell together and how well those guys accept their roles. This year, it’s probably going to be more important because we don’t have ‘a guy’ unless somebody steps up. It’s kind of like, ‘hey, the ball can’t stick. It’s got to move until we get a higher percentage shot.’ All of that will be determined maybe once we get 10 games in or something, then we can kind of say, ‘OK. This is kind of where we’re at.’”
Steve Garcia’s basket got Holden within 24-15 before Peyton Jones’ 3-pointer keyed a run that put the Tigers up 33-15 before Forbes’ 3-pointer made the score 37-19 going into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to find and easier way to score,” DuBois said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We’re getting open shots, and we’re struggling to put it in the hole. We’ve got to find a way to get easier shots, by getting to the free throw line or getting a steal and getting into transition. We just have to find a way to get an easier shot, so we’re going to look at that.”
Holden’s starting lineup featured juniors Forbes, Garcia and Eldridge Ahumada and sophomores Jesse Frey and Tyler Thompson.
“My previous teams were averaging six5, 70 points a game, but giving up six5, 70 points a game,” DuBois said. “This group, they want to play defense, and they want to work hard. They’re young. They’re having to find their way. It’ll come eventually. The growing pains hurt.”
Kennedy went with seniors Slade Lacey, Morales, and Abedn Kennedy and sophomores Buaz Kennedy and Jones as starters.
“We had an advantage in size, they had an advantage in quickness,” Daniel Kennedy said. “I thought they would press a little more early on, so I just went with a smaller more guard oriented (lineup), more ball handlers on the floor for us. Our starting lineup will probably change every night. It really will.”
Morales scored six straight points, pushing the lead to 45-24 before Forbes answered with five points in a row, including a 3-pointer.
From there, Doyle’s Jachin Kennedy scored five straight points, with a 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 52 29.
Holden went 3-for-4 at the line during a 5-1 burst to close out the game.
“I told them in the locker room today, teams that only score 11 points at halftime usually quit,” DuBois said. “They don’t even come out at halftime and play a hard because they’re so aggravated. We continued to play hard throughout that whole game and just never could find a way to put the ball in the hole. It’s frustrating because we’ve spent a lot of time shooting and working on our offense.”
Daniel Kennedy said while the game wasn’t pretty, the Tigers have something to work with.
“I think we took some charges, dove on the floor for loose balls,” he said. “We got some hustle stuff. You can’t build on nothing if you ain’t hustling and doing those things.”
