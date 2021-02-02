LIVINGSTON -- Doyle’s Andrew Yuratich knew he was taking a bit of a risk when it came to scoring the 1,000th point of his career, but he took the chance any way.
Yuratich said teammates and friends were telling him he should dunk to hit the milestone, and with about 26 seconds left in Friday’s home game against Northlake Christian, the opportunity presented itself.
Teammate Logan Turner took a pass from Tyson Stewart then waited for Yuratich, feeding him for a dunk to reach the mark.
“The chances of that happening are not too good, but then right at the sideline when he handed it to me, I was like, ‘Oh God, here’s my time to do it.’ I almost missed it too, but it felt good that I tried and I actually did it. That was my goal on the night was to dunk my 1,000th point.”
“They were giving the ball,” Yuratich continued. “Then Tyson threw it to Logan. I was like, ‘No!’ It kind of all worked out in the end that nobody was down there.”
Yuratich wasn’t alone in reaching 1,000 points against Northlake as teammate Braden Keen hit it as well, only not as dramatically on a floater in the lane in the first quarter.
“It was just a fast break,” Keen said. “I took it and tried to score. It was not really stressful because we just started the game. I was just trying to play and get a lead.”
Keen and Yuratich said Tigers coach Daniel Kennedy told them they were nearing the mark earlier this season.
Yuratich said he wasn’t aware he was nearing the milestone and had to do a little of his own math just to make sure.
“I had no clue,” Yuratich said. “I didn’t even think I was close to it, and then I went back and looked at all my points, and was 15 a game, 10 a game, and I was like, it makes sense. I was pretty consistent. It was definitely nice to hit.”
Keen said Kennedy’s message to the pair was simple.
“He was like, ‘Ya’ll don’t try to force it, just play how ya’ll normally do and it will come,” Keen said.
Kennedy said getting to 1,000 points is tribute to the consistency both players have shown throughout their careers.
“Neither one of them have ever averaged 20 points a game, but they have been consistently in double figures for three years,” Kennedy said. “I think that speaks well of them. I think it speaks well of our team. We talk about playing together, being consistent, (playing) with good team chemistry, and I think for the most part we’ve been able to do that over a few year span there, and the reward for them as an individual is scoring 1,000 points, reaching that milestone in their career and also being able to celebrate it on a Senior Night just made it a little more extra special.”
Keen also tipped his hat to his coach and teammates.
“I just thank my coach and teammates for always trusting me, getting me the ball,” Keen said. “Even when I’m missing shots, they still tell me to keep shooting. Big thanks for Coach K never giving up on me.”
The moment was doubly special for Kennedy, who also noted senior Logan Turner is nearing the 1,000-point mark.
“For me to have three guys on the same team, again, they’ve all been playing since they were 10th-graders, but just the consistency that the program has had and the togetherness of not being selfish,” Kennedy said. “It’s not been about one guy at any point in time, very, very special for us.”
The milestone night for Keen and Yuratich comes at a time when the Tigers, who are No. 4 in the Class 2A power rankings by geauxpreps.com, are looking to refocus after losses to Northlake Christian and French Settlement in the first round of District 10-2A play.
“It was kind of a wake-up call to lose a game that they really didn’t want to lose,” Kennedy said. “Not to take any credit away from French Settlement. It has nothing to do with them. I’m just meaning our guys didn’t want to lose to French Settlement. We’ve just gotten back to the basics of defense. Every practice from here on out is a defensive practice. If you want to work on shooting or anything else offensively, you get there early or stay extra because we’re getting back to the basics of us competing and not being complacent.”
It’s an aspect Keen said he and his teammates have embraced.
“We work on a lot of defense at practice, and we get after it,” Keen said. “We like it. We enjoy getting after each other.”
Kennedy said hitting the milestone could also help bring the team together a bit more as the regular season winds down.
“It’s a celebration for those individuals, but really it’s a celebration for our program,” Kennedy said. “That’s how I feel. To see the guys that don’t get to play as much or haven’t had the opportunity to score those kind of points, for them to be so excited about it as well, just the energy from them is another little, small thing that adds up to be a big deal for us and how we want to finish this year out.”
That’s exactly what Yuratich is hoping for.
“I think we definitely got off track a little bit, so we’ve been working hard trying to get everybody back (and) almost jell back together,” Yuratich said. “I think Northlake definitely kind of helped us to build our confidence back up and maybe start playing how we know we can play. I think that will help going into playoffs and the end of our season. We’re moving in the right direction.”
