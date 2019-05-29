Fourth-year Denham Springs basketball coach Kevin Caballero recently looked around the room at the prospects of his upcoming basketball team and challenged them with the following.
“I told them guys that when the ball’s thrown up in November against Parkview Baptist, if you’re not out there don’t ask one of us why you’re not out there,” Caballero said. “We’re going to give you every opportunity to be out there. It’s wide open. We’re going to be really young.”
That’s what makes the start of today’s Woodlawn High Summer League such an important part of the development of teams such as Denham Springs, along with Live Oak and Walker which all begin play with 10-game schedules that will conclude June 26.
Denham Springs, which meets Central at 7:10 p.m., returns two seniors – guards C.J. Johnson and Kyle Williams – from a team that went 18-17 and lost in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs to East Ascension.
The Yellow Jackets graduated key seniors in leading scorer and point guard Micah Banks along with forward Xavier Miles.
“We’ll find out a lot of about that this summer,” Caballero said of his returning seniors. “It’s a great chance for them.”
Live Oak, which meets Hammond at 5:30 p.m., will have a distinctly different look, having graduated twin brothers Bryan and Vince Bayonne, along with the loss of three-year starting point guard DaDa Capling from a team that went 17-14 and fell to Slidell in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Not to worry, though, with the Eagles set to build around returning guards Lawrence Pierre and Darian Ricard and feature a potentially deeper roster where as many as seven football players could be in uniform.
“Probably one of our more important ones,” Live Oak coach John Capps said of this summer. “We need to get as much accomplished this summer as we can so once their season ends whenever that is, they can come off the field and help us out. I’m going to throw a lot at our guys and hope we find success early. That would help.”
Walker found itself within reach of a second straight Class 5A state title before falling 70-60 against Thibodaux and instead walking away with a runner-up trophy.
The Wildcats, who take on St. Amant at 6:20 p.m., return one of the state’s 1-2 tandems in Class 5A MVP Jalen Cook, a senior point guard, and honorable mention All-Stater Brian Thomas, a junior forward.
Walker does have replace three starters from last year’s 29-10 team which graduated Calvin Watson, Trent Montgomery and Graham Smith.
“Every year’s a new challenge,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We’ve got two of our premier players coming back, so that’s a positive. We’ve turned the page and got to work on fundamentals in the spring. We’ve got a lot of young guys coming up that are kind of inexperienced and we have to get them as much experience as possible.”
Denham Springs
The Yellow Jackets are further hampered, at least for a couple of weeks, of being without sophomore guard T.J Magee, who suffered a broken ankle during AAU play and hasn’t been cleared for action.
Fellow sophomore JaBarry Fortenberry gained some varsity experience last season and will be counted on to help provide Denham Springs with some size on the interior.
“We’re going to try and stretch the floor,” Caballero said. “We’re not going to have that (inside) presence this year. It will be a little more trapping and being a little more aggressive in the full court than it has in previous years.”
Caballero said that none of the four juniors on his roster logged any varsity minutes last season and that he’ll also be relying on a large sophomore class of eight players – including Nick Crosby and Garrett Guillory – for immediate help.
“It’s going to be a process and hopefully these guys are up to it,” he said.
Live Oak
Capps believes the summer will be the perfect setting to alter his team’s style from spread-the-floor unit that utilized the 3-point shot last season to more of a half-court team that will have a little more size to rebound better and play more physical.
“We’ll be different, but I still think we’ll be good,” he said. “It’s high school basketball and you’ve got to play the style that fits you the best.”
Ricard and Pierre represent a seven-member senior class that includes expected contributions from Byron Donahue, Ahmad Pink, Amar Pink and Bret McCoy – all of whom play football except Ahmad Pink.
Guard Baylor Wells and Dammian Capling are part of a talented junior class and sophomore CJ Davis are all expected to get looks for Live Oak throughout the summer.
“Darian was our best passer last year and we feel comfortable when he’s got the ball in his hands,” Capps said. “He’s a great defender, good passer and a great competitor. Ahmad Pink may surprise people. He gives great effort all the time. He’s going to rebound and play hard.”
Walker
The possibility exists Walker will have to play games without Cook or Thomas because they’ll both be involved in national showcase events or camps for either basketball or football.
Winning and losing’s not always of paramount importance over the course of the month-long summer league and Schiro chooses to place a greater importance of acclimating his younger players to the team’s system and gaining valuable varsity experience.
“It will be an opportunity for some good, young talent to get some meaningful minutes against varsity competition when those guys are away,” Schiro said. “It gives them an indication of what it’s like to play the varsity level.”
Sophomore forward Donald Butler is one of the team’s few returning lettermen, while Schiro also pointed to reserves Jalen Mitchell and Matt Ellis who are expected to help Walker during the summer.
The Wildcats also have a talented trio of freshmen who, depending on their level of development, will be counted on to log minutes in Warren Young Jr., Kedrick Brown and Jacory Harris.
“The identity of this team may take some time because we graduated three seniors that played significant minutes,” Schiro said. “We have two veterans that know what it takes to win a state championship and be a state runner-up. They look forward to the young guys and it may take a little while, but I think we’re going to establish our culture and the identity of who we are as a program.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.