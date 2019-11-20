SPRINGFIELD – If Mark Erdey had his way, his name wouldn’t be the only one on the basketball court at Springfield High.
It’s not that he doesn’t appreciate the honor. It’s just Erdey being himself and not wanting to take all the credit for everything he accomplished in his coaching career.
“You can’t really win a game without good players and guys that work hard and believe the same way you do and work toward that goal,” Erdey said Monday following a ceremony to officially dedicate the school’s basketball court in his honor.
Springfield principal Spencer Harris, who coached with Erdey, said naming the court in his honor was an easy decision in conjunction with this summer’s renovation of the court.
“In my mind, Springfield basketball is Mark Erdey,” Harris, an Albany graduate, said. “I think that he’s laid his blueprint on things, and he’s earned that. That’s similar to other places around the parish. Look, I grew up, Jo Ann Smith is girls basketball at Albany. I was there the night they dedicated her court because it’s important. All these little communities have that. Mark Erdey’s our guy.”
Approximately 30 former players, including one who came in from Houston and another from Pensacola, Fla., were in attendance for a ceremony that lasted 15-20 minutes.
“I can’t even explain how that makes me feel,” Erdey said. “Apparently, it’s more than I thought it would be. It just means that you affected peoples’ lives that maybe you didn’t even realize.”
That’s exactly the case for a number of educators at Springfield High who were impacted by Erdey.
“It’s special for us,” said Willie Chaney, who played for Erdey from 1996-2000 and is now an assistant basketball coach at Springfield. “Coach Erdey was more than a coach to us. He was more like a father figure. He helped mold us into young men. I’m glad we were able to do it while all of us are still around and let everybody come out and show him appreciation.”
Chaney said he’s continued Erdey’s tradition of getting players to and from practice using his own vehicle.
Springfield assistant principal John Chewning started out as an assistant under Erdey while still in college before eventually succeeding him as coach.
“I never got to play for him, but everything I did as a coach for years came from coach Erdey,” said Chewning, who graduated from French Settlement. “I still reach out to him for different things now. It’s just amazing the imprint he’s had on his community. I was in high school when his teams were probably the most dominant and playing against them.”
Chewning said one of the keys to Erdey’s success on the court was consistency.
“I heard a coach say before that everybody in every gym in the area is doing the same drills,” Chewning said. “It’s just how much attention to the details are you paying? And he paid attention to every detail.”
Harris said Erdey was a master at getting the most out of his players.
“(It was) making kids work without them knowing that they’re working,” he said. “We didn’t line up and run a bunch of suicides, but we did our drills full speed and so hard that they were conditioning whenever they didn’t know it. That was the key.”
Chewning said he carried Erdey’s philosophies into his own coaching career but learned from Erdey it wasn’t just about coaching.
“It’s just the relationships with people and with kids,” he said. “I literally bought a new vehicle my first year as boys head coach here to be able to help get people here and there. I don’t know if I would have done that anywhere else if I knew that like Willie said, it just kind of comes with the job. It’s part of it. He (Erdey) kind of started that … and still, it’s just a big deal.”
Erdey, who compiled over 660 wins, coached Springfield for 28 years, making the playoffs 25 times with six parish titles, 13 district championships and three trips to the Top 28. The Bulldogs won the Class 2A state title in 1997 and finished as state runner-up in 1996.
But for the coach, it was about more than wins and losses.
“You have all these wins, but in the long run, what you take with you is the relationships you have and the people that you come into contact with, and that’s really what’s important in life,” Erdey said.
As a coach, Chaney said he continues to rely on Erdey’s advice.
“I talk to him a lot. I might call him thinking it’s a five-minute conversation, and it turns into 40-50 minutes. He won’t ever hang up the phone,” Chaney said with a chuckle, saying he usually calls to talk about practice and game situations. “We go on and on from the old days to now.”
Those are conversations Erdey doesn’t mind.
“We talk basketball a couple of times a week,” Erdey said of his conversations with Chaney. “He calls me and wants my opinion. I’ve got plenty of opinions. Because he played for me, I feel like I can tell him anything. I can critique his team just to make it better. Other coaches maybe that don’t know you as well, you’ve really got to be careful what you say to them, but somebody that played for you, it’s still like we’re on the same team.”
Chewning said he was happy to be a part of Monday’s ceremony knowing Erdey will be able to appreciate the honor.
“He doesn’t miss many games, so to be able to come and that’s normally where he sits,” he said of the placement of Erdey’s name on the court. “To be able to sit there and look at his name, I mean, that’s an awesome, awesome thing.”
The impact of having his name on the court isn’t lost on Erdey.
“It’s a tremendous honor, and I guess down the road people will see that and they won’t even know who I am, but they’ll see my name out there,” he said. “My grandkids were here, and they don’t quite understand, but they will. And like I said out there in my little speech, really, all my players should feel pride in that because they all had a big part in my name being out there …"
“That’s really all I want is to keep it going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.