HOLDEN -- After one quarter, it appeared as if Holden would cruise to an easy victory over Springfield.
Only that never materialized.
The Rockets capitalized on mistakes and raced out to a 20-8 lead, but Springfield responded by fighting back throughout the game.
Holden scored a 79-62 win, with much of the final differential coming in the closing minutes of the game.
“We talked about this before the game, they weren’t going to quit,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “We wanted to break their back in the third quarter and just end it, but that didn’t really happen. We relaxed for a minute because we had a lead. When that happened, we allowed them to do some stuff defensively that didn’t really work out.”
Holden (5-1) led by as many as 16 in the second quarter, but most of the game was spent with the Rockets unable to get more than a 12-point separation.
The Bulldogs weren't able to complete the comeback, but Springfield (2-1) coach John Hii was proud of the resiliency his young team showed. It was their first loss of the season, but the way it came was encouraging for a young team.
“One hundred percent credit to my guys,” Hii said. “We fought. We had lapses where we didn’t quite execute like I wanted, but we’re so young. It’s going to come with time. We also got into a little foul trouble early that hurt us. This will be a film that we’ll watch and really grow from. For the past two days I’ve been telling them that no team is going to blow out the other. That’s what we got tonight. Credit to my guys for going hard but credit to Holden for going hard the entire game.”
Springfield's Bradlyn McKay scored all nine of his points as the Bulldogs trailed 57-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
“They’re young, so they’re going to make mistakes,” said Holden’s Dylan Gueldner, who scored 26 points. “That’s what we wanted to make them do, make mistakes with that press. They didn’t give up, they fought the whole way through and that’s a lot to say for a young team. Most young teams just give up right then and there. But they fought to the end.”
Fellow Holden juniors Hartland Litolff added 19 and Nick Forbes scored 17, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“They’re a tough group,” DuBois said of his team. “They’ve been together a long time. I had the pleasure of coaching them from middle school, so we kind of know each other at this point. They’re a really tough group and honestly, they’re going to be special. They’re a special group of kids. And I’m just really excited to be along for the ride with them.”
Collin Hayden led Springfield with 22 points, including two 3-pointers while Owen Hodges had 13.
“I know this,” Hii said. “If we do meet again this season in the parish tournament, it will be a great matchup again. For sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.